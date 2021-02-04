SMI 10’861 0.8%  SPI 13’547 0.7%  Dow 30’979 0.8%  DAX 14’060 0.9%  Euro 1.0817 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’642 0.9%  Gold 1’795 -2.1%  Bitcoin 33’903 0.4%  Dollar 0.9041 0.6%  Öl 58.9 0.4% 
04.02.2021 21:17:00

2021, Set to be a Ground-Breaking Year for 4R Nutrient Stewardship

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - There is momentum building behind 4R Nutrient Stewardship; Fertilizer Canada's 4R Designation and Certification programs reported almost 4 million verified acres in 2020. Our partnerships with grower groups have expanded, and 4R research continues to demonstrate the program's environmental and economic benefits.

As long time supporters of the program, further demonstrating their commitment to its implementation, Fertilizer Canada's Board of Directors has formally recognized 4R Nutrient Stewardship as the industry standard for nutrient management and implements programs within their companies that identify the 4Rs as a priority.

"2020 was a banner year for 4R Nutrient Stewardship in Canada. The industry stepped up our efforts for implementation of the 4R Designation and Certification programs – and it paid off," said Brian Mark, Nutrien, Chair of Fertilizer Canada's Board of Directors. "In 2021, we want to exceed our current level of 4R acres, and to do that while further showcasing the benefits of 4R Nutrient Stewardship, we have signed the formal commitment as part of our key initiatives within Fertilizer Canada's 2025 Strategic Plan."

4R Nutrient Stewardship requires the implementation of site-specific best management practices (BMPs) that optimize fertilizer use efficiency. The goal of fertilizer BMPs is to match nutrient supply with crop requirements and minimize nutrient losses from fields. The selection of BMPs varies by location, depending on local soil and climatic conditions, crop, management conditions, and other site-specific factors.

"The sustainable use of fertilizer products is a top priority for Fertilizer Canada. 4R Nutrient Stewardship recognizes farmers' sustainable use of nutrients on agricultural fields," said Clyde Graham, Executive Vice President of Fertilizer Canada. "Through rolling momentum of 4Rs and with formal adoption, 2021 will be the best year yet for the implementation of on-farm 4R Nutrient Stewardship."

The fertilizer industry has championed the 4R Nutrient Stewardship program for years as it demonstrates the industry's proactive commitment to sustainable nutrient management. As the world begins to recover from COVID-19, implementing 4Rs will play a leading role in increasing crop production and on-farm economics while at the same time balancing environmental goals.

Fertilizer Canada represents manufacturers, wholesale and retail distributors of nitrogen, phosphate, potash and sulphur fertilizers. The fertilizer industry plays an essential role in Canada's economy, contributing $23 billion annually and over 76,000 jobs. The association is committed to supporting the fertilizer industry with innovative research and programming while advocating sustainability, stewardship, safety and security through standards and Codes of Practice. Please visit fertilizercanada.ca.

SOURCE Fertilizer Canada

