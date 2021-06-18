SMI 11’972 -0.3%  SPI 15’352 -0.3%  Dow 33’823 -0.6%  DAX 15’502 -1.4%  Euro 1.0941 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’101 -1.4%  Gold 1’776 0.2%  Bitcoin 34’394 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9207 0.4%  Öl 72.3 -0.9% 

18.06.2021 14:44:00

2021: John Rovani to Publish Ace Your Exit, A Step-by-Step Guide to Selling Your Business

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John Rovani, founder and managing partner of Ponterra Business Advisors (Ponterra), a cross-border-focused B2B software, data, and services industry middle market investment bank, will publish a book to guide business owners through the exit process.

"Selling your business is very different and much more complex than selling a business' product or a service," said John. "The purpose of Ace Your Exit is to help small to midsized business owners understand and master the complexities of selling a business."

"The book will incorporate stories and insights from past clients, a transaction attorney, and a CPA accountant, in order to paint a full picture of the exit process from various perspectives," said John.

The Ace Your Exit book is expected to be published and distributed by Simon and Schuster later this year.

For more information about Ponterra Business Advisors visit http://ponterra.com/.

About Ponterra Business Advisors
Ponterra Business Advisors is a global M&A advisory firm headquartered in San Juan, PR, with presence in Washington, DC, Bogota, Colombia, Seattle, WA, and Berlin, Germany that helps small to mid-sized software, data, and services companies ace their value-maximized exits. Ponterra offers a variety of merger and acquisition, value enhancement and business advisory services. The firm provides clients with software, data, and services expertise, a global focus, deal making experience and a vast international network of relationships with key decision makers that, when combined, help bridge the gap between industry and the financial services world. Certain members of Ponterra Business Advisors are Registered Representatives of, and conduct securities transactions through StillPoint Capital LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Ponterra Business Advisors and StillPoint Capital LLC are not affiliated entities.

Contact:
Camille Rovani, Ponterra Business Advisors Marketing Coordinator
312467@email4pr.com 
US Toll Free +1 (855) 205-2500 Extension: 520
International +1 (703) 565-2177 Extension: 520

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-john-rovani-to-publish-ace-your-exit-a-step-by-step-guide-to-selling-your-business-301315350.html

SOURCE Ponterra Business Advisors

