07.12.2019 01:30:00

2021 Aston Martin DBX luxury SUV will be available at St. Louis Motorcars

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In November, the Aston Martin brand unveiled its newest vehicle and first-ever production SUV, the 2021 Aston Martin DBX. The high-class crossover is everything enthusiasts and fans of the brand have come to expect from an Aston Martin vehicle with the added bonuses of everything that makes a vehicle an SUV. It's more spacious, better equipped to tackle tough road conditions and more. It represents an entirely new offering from the brand while staying true to the values that make an Aston Martin an Aston Martin.

The folks at St. Louis Motorcars are quite excited about its upcoming release and are getting shoppers in the area prepared for that eventuality by providing information on its website. Exotic car shoppers can find all kinds of details regarding the different brands and models available at the dealership, from Lamborghini to Rolls-Royce and many other exotic luxury brands. But the staff has already gotten to work sharing information regarding the new DBX utility vehicle. Some blogs have already been written highlighting different aspects of the vehicle, such as its available accessory packages, and many other aspects are sure to be covered in the days and weeks to come.

Shoppers in the St. Louis area who might be interested in such a vehicle are encouraged to visit the website at http://www.stl.cars, where they can find all of this data and more. Specific questions about the Aston Martin DBX or anything else the dealership offers can be directed to the sales team at 636-489-3788. St. Louis Motorcars is located at One Arnage Blvd. in St. Louis.

 

SOURCE St. Louis Motorcars

