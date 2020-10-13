Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
2020 Wise Awards Winners Announced

Qatar Foundation initiative recognizes six outstanding projects designed to advance education worldwide

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WISE, an initiative of Qatar Foundation (QF), has announced the winners of the 2020 WISE Awards, recognizing and promoting six innovative projects from across the world that address global educational challenges. The winners will be celebrated through an online event on October 28th, 2020. In addition to publicity and networking opportunities, each will receive $20,000 (US).

 

 

The 2020 WISE Awards winners:

Barefoot College Solar Electrification with Enriched Education by Barefoot College is a holistic education program that combines an adaptable curriculum called ENRICHE, teaching and empowering women in rural areas (through digital and financial literacy), while providing them with the tools to solar electrify their communities. This approach has a ripple effect on the whole community and has benefitted 2.2 million people in over 90 countries.

Think Equal works with education ministries to adopt its free program mediating value-based, experiential, social and emotional learning for children aged 3-6. The curriculum covers 25 competencies and skills, including social-emotional learning, gender equality, peaceful conflict resolution… It operates in 15 countries, having reached over 38,000 children globally.

Justice Defenders  aims to increase access to justice for Kenyan and Ugandan inmates through legal education, training, and practice. The program educates inmates to become paralegals with a three-week intensive training. Over 24,000 inmates benefited from paralegal services and 12,600 were released from jail.

Parenting the Future (PTF) by Hupan Modou Foundation initiative is a parent-engagement program that supports caregivers in developing skills and behaviors to foster children's attachment, healthy development, and strengthens families' role in children's care and education. PTF aims to scale up to all 832 poverty counties in China by 2030.

Stawisha Leadership Institute by Dignitas offers innovative training and coaching to empower educators in marginalized communities to transform students' opportunities in South Sudan and Kenya. It has partnered with more than 260 schools across six counties, empowered more than 1,500 School Leaders, and impacted the learning of 87,000 students.

Education for Sharing (E4S) is an international non-profit organization that fosters better global citizenship. Through innovative education built on the power of play, it reaches 10 countries in the Americas. Their model uses a play-reflect-act framework that encourages educators to teach dynamically. It has benefitted over 1,272,223 children, teachers, and parents.

