2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Now Available at Elgin VW for Lease or Purchase

ELGIN, Ill., Jan. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elgin Volkswagen, a dealership serving both Elgin itself and the whole surrounding area, has recently added a new model to its inventory: the 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan. The latest iteration of the popular compact SUV from VW again sets itself apart in a saturated class by offering an available third row of seats. When utilized, this feature brings the total passenger capacity of the 2020 Tiguan up to seven, as opposed to the limit of five that's found in almost all competitors.

The current Volkswagen Tiguan generation originally launched for the 2018 model year. For 2020, the automaker has added in a standard Wi-Fi hotspot, along with additional safety features. The latter includes forward-collision alert with automatic braking and a blind-spot warning system. A newly available SE R-Line Black trim includes 20-inch dark wheels, a sunroof, fog lights and parking-alert sensors.

The interior of the 2020 Tiguan is acclaimed not only for its seating capacity, but its flexibility. The second row of seats can slide in multiple directions for optimal access. They can also fold down in three sections rather than the more typical two. The result is that the voluminous space inside the 2020 Tiguan is highly practical and well-utilized.

Another change to the 2020 Volkswagen models is the warranty. Previously, all VW vehicles came with an eye-catching 6-year/72,000 miles of coverage. For the current year, this has been altered to 4-years/50,000 miles. However, two years of complimentary maintenance is now included with all models as well, which Volkswagen believes will overall be of more value to its customers.

