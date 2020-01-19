+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
19.01.2020 07:00:00

2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport coming to a local California dealership.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There are a lot of things changing in the new year. People are setting resolutions and making positive changes towards good in their lives. The new year also means that car companies are rolling out new and exciting things to their dealerships. Volkswagen has recently announced that it is rolling out a brand-new SUV for drivers to enjoy.

The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is a different kind of SUV. It is a nimble and agile SUV that is able to do a lot of different things. It is efficient SUV that brings many different things to the table. The Cross Sport is filled to the brim with the latest in entertainment and safety features. The second-row seating and 77.8 cu-ft of cargo space is a spacious SUV. Every Cross Sport also benefits from the 4MOTION system gives it a reliable and smooth ride.

Customers interested in the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport are encouraged to reach out and talk to the folks at Volkswagen of Downtown Los Angeles. The Cross Sport will be arriving at dealerships later this year, but customers who are interested can still reach out to the dealership. Volkswagen of Downtown Los Angeles can be reached at their telephone number at 213-863-4741. There is also a physical location at 1900 South Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90007.

 

SOURCE VW of Downtown LA

