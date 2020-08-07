2020 Subaru Legacy Named to Wards 10 Best User Experiences List

Subaru earns fourth consecutive Wards 10 Best UX award

Recognized for user-friendly multimedia system

Best-performing driver-assist technology in any vehicle evaluated

Praised for intuitive smartphone integration

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI), is proud to announce the 2020 Legacy was chosen for the 2020 Wards 10 Best User Experiences list for intuitive and effective interior features including connectivity, infotainment, controls, and driver-assist technology.

The 2020 Legacy is the fourth consecutive Wards 10 Best UX winner for Subaru, following last year's award-winning Outback, Ascent in 2018, and Impreza in 2017.

WardsAuto, a leading provider of automotive reporting and insights, evaluated 18 vehicles for the 5th annual competition. The vehicles were tested and rated by editors on their ability to enhance an individual's lifestyle and make technology easy to use.

Front and centre inside the Legacy is an all-new tablet-style 11.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen, the largest, most advanced system ever in a Subaru. Equipped on all trims except the Convenience, the 11.6-inch integrated centre information display offers on-screen controls for audio, climate control and vehicle settings, as well as smartphone integration for Apple CarPlay® and Android™ Auto. Like with a smartphone, app icons on the touchscreen can be moved and configured based on personal preference. The Limited trims and above add the 11.6-inch multimedia with voice-activated GPS navigation.

With safety as a top priority, the all-new seventh-generation sedan comes standard with award-winning Subaru EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology. Acting as a second pair of eyes for the driver, EyeSight uses two cameras mounted above the rear-view mirror to detect and react to obstacles in the vehicle's path. The EyeSight suite of features now includes Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centring Assist. The Lane Centring Assist function helps to centre the vehicle within the travel lane while in stop-and-go traffic as well as at highway speeds.

Available segment-exclusive DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System uses a dedicated near-infrared camera and facial recognition technology to identify signs of driver fatigue or distraction and provides audio and visual warnings to alert the driver and passengers.

Additional available driver-assist technologies include LED Steering Responsive Headlights, Reverse Automatic Braking, Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and EyeSight Assist Monitor with heads-up display.

The midsize sedan starts at $26,395 and is available in Convenience, Touring, Limited, Premier, Limited GT and Premier GT models.

About WardsAuto

WardsAuto is a world-leading provider of automotive insights and analysis, having served the industry's information needs for more than 90 years. A Southfield, MI-based Informa business, WardsAuto provides a forward-looking perspective on all aspects of the automotive business, from the tech centre to the plant floor to the showroom. Its services include the premium Subscribers.WardsIntelligence.com resource and suite of customizable data reporting tools, the WardsAuto Interiors and User Experience (UX) Conferences, WardsAuto Engine & Propulsion Summit, digital newsletters and magazines, as well as the Wards Intelligence Outlook and Focus Conferences. As a part of our parent organization, Informa Tech, our mission is to bring together the entire ecosystem of those in technology and automotive to accelerate the future of our industries. Subscribe to WardsAuto and attend its events by visiting http://www.wardsauto.com.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech inspires the tech community to design, build and run a better digital world by informing, educating and connecting the community through world-class research, training, events and media. Informa Tech serves 10 market pillars including: Automotive, Artificial Intelligence, Components & Devices, Cybersecurity, Enterprise IT, Game, Industry Verticals, Internet of Things, Media & Entertainment and Service Providers. Across Informa Tech, we are pleased to offer an unrivaled reach to decision-makers in the technology marketplace, leveraging our over 100 recognized brands trusted for research, information, education, and networking.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 94 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

