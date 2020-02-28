2020 Salt Lake Tribune Home + Garden Show Opens Friday, March 6 Featuring HGTV Celebrity Contractor Bryan Baeumler

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2020 Salt Lake Tribune Home + Garden Show presented by BioGrass Sod Farms opens its doors on Friday, March 6, 2020 and continues through Sunday, March 8 at the Mountain America Expo Center. This Spring, the Home Show team welcomes HGTV celebrity contractor Bryan Baeumler of HGTV's Island of Bryan, House of Bryan, Leave it to Bryan and Disaster DIY.

With vast experiences on the jobsite and close work with a variety of designers and architects, Baeumler developed extensive know-how in balancing utility with structural aesthetics. His experience also opened the door to hosting many HGTV shows, Island of Bryan, House of Bryan, Leave it to Bryan, and Disaster DIY, each focusing on do-it-yourself design and renovation. As a host, Baeumler teaches viewers the skills necessary for tackling their own hands-on projects, including when it is best to seek out a professional to safely finish the job. He emphasizes the importance of doing your homework and developing a game plan before breaking ground on any sort of construction or renovation project. Baeumler will provide insightful insider tips and answer as many questions from the audience as possible. Join him on Friday, March 6 at 5 p.m. and Saturday, March 7 at noon and 2 p.m. on the Garden Design Stage.

Also, part of the guest lineup is local interior designer Kelly Dunlop and landscape designers including Cynthia Bee and Stephen Fitzwater of EZ Gates and Gardens. And, if you want to see gardens, seven local landscaping companies, including Belgard, Big Jim Rocks Solscapes, Earth Energy Waterscapes, Premier Landscapes, Olympus Maintenance of Utah, Reinheit Landscaping and Maintenance and Simons Landscaping have created 25,000 square feet of horticultural designs for Home Show guests to walk through and find inspiration. After strolling the gardens, attendees can also take time to learn new easy, flavorful recipes by visiting the SelectHealth Kitchen Stage.

For Home Show goers looking for parking options, the Home + Garden Show is offering a complimentary shuttle service to and from the inContact parking structure on Friday after 5:00 p.m. and all day on Saturday and Sunday as well as valet parking at the Mountain America Expo Center.

Salt Lake Tribune Home + Garden Show presented by BioGrass Sod Farms

Dates:

Friday, March 6, 2020 Noon–10:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 7, 2020 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 8, 2020 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door) $12.00

Adults (Online) $10.00

Weekend Adult (ages 13+) and Seniors 55+– Valid all three days of the show $15.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00

Weekend Senior (55+) – Valid all three days of the show $12.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE (with a paying adult)

Group Tickets (20 or more) $8.00

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with valid ID on Friday, March 6, 2020. A valid ID must be presented at Will Call in the South Lobby.

Trade Day: All home-related tradespeople or members of an affiliated association get into the show complimentary on Sunday, March 8, 2020. A valid ID must be presented at Will Call. Business cards, association membership cards, employee IDs, vocational school and trade school IDs are accepted.

For more information, please visit SaltLakeTribuneHomeShow.com.

