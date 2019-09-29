+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
2020 Ram 1500 lineup now available at Fury Ram Truck Center

LAKE ELMO, Minn., Sept. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in the Twin Cities who are yearning to get behind the wheel of the newest full-size Ram pickup now have their chance at Fury Ram Lake Elmo. The dealership proudly hosts a growing selection of more than 50 models from the 2020 Ram 1500 line.

Potential owners shopping from the 2020 Ram 1500 pickup lineup choose from a selection of three powerful gas engines, including a 3.6-liter V-6, a 5.7-liter V-8 HEMI and a 5.7-liter V-8 HEMI with eTorque. The truck doles out up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload.

The Ram 1500 has undergone several changes in its transition to model year 2020. Headlining the list of updates is the debut of the all-new 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel engine. Still on the way, the EcoDiesel holds the title for highest half-ton diesel torque at 480 pound-feet and highest half-ton diesel towing capacity at 12,560 pounds. The EcoDiesel is expected to arrive at dealers sometime this fall.

The first of its kind, the new Multifunction Tailgate features 60/40 split doors, which swing down like a conventional tailgate or outward 88 degrees for easier access to cargo.

The pickup also packs a variety of smart storage solutions, offering nearly 100 percent more interior storage capacity versus its closest competitor at 151.1 liters. With the class-exclusive available RamBox® Cargo Management System, two lockable, drainable storage bins run the length of the pickup bed with LED lighting and a 115-volt power outlet.

Drivers in the Twin Cities area interested in the 2020 Ram 1500 can find more information on model details and availability at the Fury Ram Lake Elmo website, https://ramtrucklakeelmo.furymotors.com/. Those who prefer a more personal interaction can also connect with a dealership representative by phone at 888-675-7764. Fury Ram Truck Center is located at 11144 Stillwater Blvd., Lake Elmo, MN 55042.

 

SOURCE Fury Ram Truck Center

