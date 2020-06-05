05.06.2020 17:15:00

2020 Paracetamol (Capsule, Liquid Suspension, Tablet) Industry Analysis

DUBLIN, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paracetamol - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Paracetamol market is growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are mounting cases of chronic diseases and rising demand of paracetamol as a medicine. However, loss of appetite is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

By application, pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the high population and rising dominance of diseases and disorders such as swine flu, cold, fever and arthritis and consequently require for fast pain relief and growing demand for generic drugs are expanding the acetaminophen market.

On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the high population and accessibility of cheap drugs has made paracetamol extremely popular. Latest guidelines on the Safety and efficacy of non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory drug', Indian Medical Association (IMA) asked people to desist from using Paracetamol, saying that it cause more harm than good if taken without medical supervision.

Some of the key players in Paracetamol Market include Anhui BBCA Likang, Anhui Fubore, Anhui Topsun, Anqiu Lu'an, Atabay, Changshu Huagang, Farmson, Granules India, Hebei Jiheng, Huzhou Konch, Mallinckrodt, Novacyl, Sino Chemical, SKPL and Zhejiang Kangle.

What the report offers:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
  • Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of COVID-19

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Paracetamol Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Powder
5.3 Granules

6 Global Paracetamol Market, By Form
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Capsule
6.3 Liquid Suspension
6.4 Tablet

7 Global Paracetamol Market, By Route of Administration
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Oral
7.3 Rectal
7.4 Intravenous

8 Global Paracetamol Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Pain and Fever Reliever Drugs
8.3 Intermediates for Organic Synthesis
8.4 Pharmaceutical Industry
8.5 Dye Industry
8.6 Chemical Industry
8.7 Agrochemical Industry
8.8 Headache and Fever
8.9 Cold and Cough
8.10 Muscle Cramps

9 Global Paracetamol Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.5 South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa

10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies

11 Company Profiling
11.1 Anhui BBCA Likang
11.2 Anhui Fubore
11.3 Anhui Topsun
11.4 Anqiu Lu'an
11.5 Atabay
11.6 Changshu Huagang
11.7 Farmson
11.8 Granules India
11.9 Hebei Jiheng
11.10 Huzhou Konch
11.11 Mallinckrodt
11.12 Novacyl
11.13 Sino Chemical
11.14 SKPL
11.15 Zhejiang Kangle

