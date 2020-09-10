2020 North American Mobile POS Software Vendor Market Share Report with Vendors Square, Intuit, Shopify, Level Up, Paypal and Oracle

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile POS Software Vendor Market Share in North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mobile POS Software is one of the fastest growing areas in retail technology, but it is not growing at the same speed in all retail segments or even by the size of retailers.

This research tracks the installations and shipments of software licenses in Mobile POS instances. It reviews the smaller retailers mom and pop's that began the mobile POS trend and that are seeing tremendous technology disruption for traditional POS terminals. It also covers the forecast for the fast rise in adoption of mPOS in enterprise retailers.

This research provides shipments and installed base on a quarterly and annual basis for vendors such as Square, Intuit, Shopify, Level Up, First Data, Paypal, Revel, NCR and Pay Anywhere at the SMB level, then Oracle, Infor, NCR, Aptos, Toshiba, and many others for use of mobile devices for POS. The analyst looks at shipments and installed base by segment and tier.



The data is provided with shipments and installed base with the following roll-ups

Total Market

Share in retailers with fewer than 50 stores

Share in retailers with more than 50 stores

In addition, the data is broken out by each of the following segments:

Food/Grocery (Kroger, Safeway, Trader Joe's, Wakerfern, Tesco)

Drug Stores (Walgreens, CVS)

Superstore/Warehouse Clubs/Hypermarkets (Walmart, BJ's Wholesale, Costco, Auchan)

Mass Merchants (Target, Meijer Stores)

Department Stores (JC Penney, Sears, Kohls, Kaufaf, Marks and Spencer)

Specialty Hard Goods (Home Depot, Lowes, Best Buy, Rooms to Go, Canadian Tire)

Specialty Soft Goods (H&M, Limited Stores, Wet Seal)

Convenience/Gas/Forecourt (Chevron, Exxon)

Fast Food (McDonald's, Subway, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell)

Bar/Restaurant (Applebees, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chipotle)

Lodging (Marriott, Sheraton, Hilton)

Entertainment: Casinos and Cruises (Carnival, Harrah's, Wynn, Caesar's Palace)

Entertainment: Museums, Theme Parks, Theaters, Others (Disney, Universal, AMC, Carmike)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2r3l0q



