19.11.2019 17:56:00

2020 Michigan Economic Forecast Forum To Be Held January 9 In East Lansing

LANSING, Mich., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Michigan Economic Forecast Forum will be held on January 9 at the Kellogg Center in East Lansing. Hosted by the Michigan Bankers Association and the Michigan Chamber Foundation, the forum will feature economic experts who will provide bankers, business and community leaders a first look at Michigan's economy in the year ahead.   

"As business leaders, we all have a stake in the growth of the local and state economy," stated T. Rann Paynter, President and CEO of the Michigan Bankers Association. "The Michigan Economic Forecast Forum will provide attendees with a broader and clearer understanding of Michigan's economic outlook – and that's what every business leader needs to spark new economic growth in our communities and across our great state."

The forum will include keynote speakers:

  • Martin Lavelle, Business Economist, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago-Detroit Branch
  • Rachael Eubanks, State Treasurer
  • Jeff Guilfoyle, Chief Deputy Treasurer

"Michigan job creators play a vital role in guiding the state's economy towards a strong and healthy future," said Rich Studley, President & CEO of Michigan Chamber of Commerce. "We are pleased to co-host this high-level educational and networking event as part of our mission to promote sustained economic prosperity for all Michiganders." 

For more information on the forum, contact Stephanie Fisher, Michigan Bankers Association, at (517) 342-9057, or Bob Thomas, Michigan Chamber Foundation, at (517) 371-7639. Register online at mibankers.com.

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce is a statewide business organization representing approximately 5,800 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce. The Michigan Chamber represents businesses of every size and type in all 83 counties of the state. The Michigan Chamber was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan's job providers in the legislative, political and legal process. (PRNewsFoto/Michigan Chamber of Commerce)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2020-michigan-economic-forecast-forum-to-be-held-january-9-in-east-lansing-300961131.html

SOURCE Michigan Chamber of Commerce

