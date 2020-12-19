SMI 10’524 -0.2%  SPI 13’104 -0.1%  Dow 30’179 -0.4%  DAX 13’631 -0.3%  Euro 1.0822 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’546 -0.4%  Gold 1’882 -0.2%  Bitcoin 20’337 0.8%  Dollar 0.8832 -0.1%  Öl 52.4 1.7% 

19.12.2020 03:50:00

2020 LAVA Awards Recognizes Business Investment Excellence In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LAVA's 2020 Awards Show, a production of the Los Angeles Venture Association (LAVA) and sponsored by Verizon 5G, celebrates startup and investment success unique to the LA venture scene. Amplifying LAVA's reemergence as a resource hub for investors, founders, and influencers in LA's venture ecosystem, the 2020 Awards are available to stream through the organization's website, www.lava.org. 

More than an awards ceremony, the 2020 LAVA Awards highlight unique aspects to LA's venture ecosystem.  Masterfully balancing inspirational perspectives with social awareness, the production addresses two major challenges the investment community has faced this year: the lack of diversity and the loss of a legend. Under new leadership in 2020, LAVA encourages action, highlighting the benefits of diverse founder investment.  Commendably, the production presents an eloquent tribute to one of LA's most influential investors, Kobe Bryant, sharing personal stories from investors and colleagues, including long-time friend Baron Davis.   

Reflecting LAVA's fresh perspective on the venture community, the Awards prioritize significant sector-specific investment activity over funding types, with LAVA communities selecting an incredibly diverse class of award winners.  This years' Awards include:

  • Clean Skies Award
  • Cannabis Game Changer Award
  • Smart Money Fintech Award
  • Bioscience Impact Award
  • Media Vision Award
  • Gaming Industry Influencer Award
  • Outstanding Angel Award

The show concludes with the prestigious LAVA Hall of Fame induction.  Recognizing Upfront Venture's Kara Nortman as its 16th inductee in the organization's 35-year history, LAVA's new Executive Director, Darren Eng, commented that "Kara is a perfect choice this year.  As the first female Hall of Fame inductee, she's a proven leader and a successful venture capitalist who exemplifies what the new LAVA is all about.  She is, in her words, "hashtag long LA" (#longLA), a proud Angeleno, and an active evangelist of LA investment." 

Co-founder of the new majority women-owned professional sports team Angel City FC, Kara's acceptance speech is filled with must-see industry insights and predictions. 

Stream the 2020 LAVA Awards for a refreshingly optimistic, inspiring celebration of what makes business in Los Angeles worth the investment.

About LAVA

Since 1985 the Los Angeles Venture Association (LAVA) has hosted forums where entrepreneurs and executives of start-up, emerging growth and late-stage venture funded companies actively engage with fellow executives, investors, bankers, financial advisors and other professional services providers.

LAVA's extensive slate of monthly programs features exceptional presentations by prominent members of the investment, entrepreneur, business and academic communities.  Initiatives are designed to facilitate increasingly efficient communication, collaboration and deal flow throughout the venture ecosystem.  Membership, community involvement, and sponsorship of LAVA provide unique invite-only access and resources. 

For information about joining LAVA or attending a LAVA Program visit www.lava.org

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2020-lava-awards-recognizes-business-investment-excellence-in-los-angeles-301196318.html

SOURCE Los Angeles Venture Association

