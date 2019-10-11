2020 iaedp Symposium: The Time to Register for Annual Conference Is Now

PEKIN, Ill., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The annual conference for the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™) is only six short months away – the ideal time to register to attend or even secure space in the iaedp™ Symposium's Exhibit Hall. The 2020 activity begins on March 26 and runs through March 29 at the Omni at ChampionsGate in Orlando. To learn more, go to iaedp.com.

Available at registration is 2020 iaedp™ Symposium mobile app, a free interactive tool that allows attendees to plan and participate at the 2020 Symposium with the use of an Apple iPhone or iPad. The application, available online through the Apple iPhone "App Store," allows navigation of many multi-touch features, so Symposium attendees can easily point and click on the different areas that encompass iaedp's™ annual conference event.

Early registration is open prior to December 21, 2019. Registration discounts include: for iaedp™ certified members, $650; for members, $700; for non-iaedp™ members, $775; for full-time students, $400; for retired registrants, $400; and for international registrants, $400. Discount rates for groups and one-day registrations also are available. Beginning December 22, 2019, all costs increase by $50.

The iaedp™ Symposium continues to seek out conference sponsors at all levels – Bronze, Silver and Gold with a few special A La Carte Levels. This is a once-a-year opportunity to be front and center before the most influential group in the eating disorders field today. "With a record attendance of over 1,000 expected, the sponsorship opportunities have never been better," said Blanche Williams, Director of International Development at the iaedp™ Foundation.

About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. MemberSHARE.iaedp.com is an iaedp™ business journal and online member resource to learn about noteworthy member achievements, continuing education webinars and U.S. and international chapter activity and events; for more information, visit MemberSHARE.

The Presidents Council provides iaedp™ support and includes: Center for Change; Center for Hope of the Sierras; Center for Discovery; Eating Recovery Center; Willow Place; Laureate Eating Disorders Program; McCallum Place Eating Disorder Centers; The Meadows Ranch; Rogers Behavioral Health; Rosewood Centers for Eating Disorders; Selah House; The Renfrew Center; Timberline Knolls; Turning Tides Eating Disorder Treatment Center; Veritas Collaborative; Focus Treatment Centers; Alsana Eating Disorder Treatment & Recovery Centers; and Silver Hill Hospital.

More information about all aspects regarding iaedp™ and its 2019 Symposium can be found at iaedp.com.

