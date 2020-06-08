2020 Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Analysis, Featuring Raytheon, Transurban Limited, Efkon, Kapsch Trafficcom and Thales Group

DUBLIN, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Toll Collection Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the electronic toll collection market looks promising with opportunities in the highway and urban applications. The global electronic toll collection market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are effective solutions for traffic congestion, increasing allocation of funds by various governments to reduced environmental pollution, and cashless travel facility.



This study includes the electronic toll collection market size and forecasts for the global electronic toll collection market through to 2024, segmented by system type, technology, application, and the region.



Some of the electronic toll collection companies profiled in this report include Raytheon, Xerox Corporation (Conduent Business Services), Efkon, Kapsch Trafficcom, Q-Free,Toshiba Corporation, Siemens, Thales Group, Transurban Limited, International Road Dynamics, and others.



Some of the key report features include.

Market size estimates: Electronic Toll Collection market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Electronic Toll Collection market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis : Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application.

Segmentation analysis : Market size by various segments such as by system type, technology, application, and region.

Regional analysis : Electronic Toll Collection market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities :Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for electronic toll collection in the global electronic toll collection market.

Strategic analysis : This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for electronic toll collection in the global electronic toll collection market.

Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global electronic toll collection market, by system type, technology, dedicated short-range communication, global positioning system/global navigation satellite system, application and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the electronic toll collection market?

What are the business risks and threats to the Electronic Toll Collection market?

What are emerging trends in this electronic toll collection market and the reasons behind them?

What are some changing demands of customers in the electronic toll collection market?

What are the new developments in the electronic toll collection market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this electronic toll collection market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in this electronic toll collection area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this electronic toll collection market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2 Global Electronic Toll Collection Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3 Global Electronic Toll Collection Market by System Type

3.3.1 Tag-Based Toll Collection Systems

3.3.2 Other Toll Collection System

3.4 Global Electronic Toll Collection Market by Technology

3.4.1 Radio-frequency Identification (RFID)

3.4.2 Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC)

3.4.3 Global Positioning System/Global Navigation Satellite System (GPS/GNSS)

3.4.4 Video Analytics

3.5 Global Electronic Toll Collection Market by Application

3.5.1 Highway

3.5.2 Urban



4 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Regio

4.1 Global Electronic Toll Collection Market by Region

4.2 North American Electronic Toll Collection Market

4.3 European Electronic Toll Collection Market

4.4 APAC Electronic Toll Collection Market

4.5 ROW Electronic Toll Collection Market



5 Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Operational Integration

5.4 Geographical Reach

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2 Emerging Trends in Global Electronic Toll Collection Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis



7 Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Raytheon

7.2 Xerox Corporation (Conduent Business Services, LLC).

7.3 Efkon AG

7.4 Kapsch Trafficcom

7.5 Q - Free

7.6 Toshiba Corporation

7.7 Siemens AG

7.8 Thales Group

7.9 Transurban Limited

7.10 International Road Dynamics, Inc.



