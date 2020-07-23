+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
23.07.2020

2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Wins Pure Power Award From New England Motor Press Association

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye wins Pure Power Award from New England Motor Press Association (PRNewsfoto/FCA)

  • 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye wins Pure Power Award from the New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA) at its annual Ragtop Awards
  • The "Demon-possessed" Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye delivers 797 horsepower and 707 lb.-ft. of torque
  • The Dodge Challenger is a true GT car with heritage design, unmatched power and everyday livability, combining to make this authentic but modern Dodge muscle car every bit as beloved and relevant to today's consumer as the first generation was 50 years ago
  • Winner selected by expert jurors from print, television, digital outlets and radio from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont

The 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye with its 797 horsepower is the winner of the New England Motor Press Association's (NEMPA) Pure Power Award, at its annual Ragtop Awards.

"The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye easily earned the NEMPA Pure Power Award, with nearly 800 horsepower on tap, quarter-mile times just over 10 seconds and a top speed over 200 miles per hour, this is one unique ride," said John Paul, NEMPA President. "In a world of powerful four-cylinder engines, there is still no substitute for cubic inches and torque. To steal the title from Ray Bradbury, 'Something Wicked This Way Comes' describes the 6.2 liters of supercharged performance of the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye and why it deserved the title of NEMPA Pure Power."

Designed and engineered with more power to appeal to an even broader muscle car enthusiast audience, the heart of the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye comes from its limited-production big brother – the SRT Demon. The supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® high-output V-8 engine is rated at 797 horsepower and 707 lb.-ft. of torque and is mated to a TorqueFlite 8HP90 eight-speed automatic transmission.

The 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye delivers:

  • 0-60 miles per hour (mph) acceleration of 3.4 seconds
  • Quarter-mile elapsed time of 10.8 seconds at 131 mph
  • 203 mph top speed

Dodge is taking the Pure Power Award and adding even more performance for 2020 with the new 808-horsepower Challenger SRT Super Stock, the newest Dodge drag-racing machine.

From the new Challenger SRT Super Stock to the "Demon-possessed" 797-horsepower Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye to 303-horsepower V-6 efficiency and class-exclusive all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability, Challenger is unrivaled when it comes to sheer horsepower, all-weather capability and overall interior roominess. Dodge Challenger is a true GT car. Its heritage design, unmatched power and everyday livability combine to make this authentic but modern Dodge muscle car every bit as beloved and relevant to today's consumer as the first generation was 50 years ago.

NEMPA members evaluated a wide variety of vehicles from various manufacturers that covered several categories. Journalists cycled through each vehicle throughout New England leading up to the official day of testing and scoring that took place in February at NEMPA headquarters in Middleborough, Massachusetts.

New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA)
The New England Motor Press Association was founded in 1987 to coordinate professional media coverage of the auto industry in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont, whose 14.5 million citizens have unique demographics and automotive preferences. NEMPA's media members appear on network and cable TV, on the Internet and radio, and in regional and national newspapers and magazines. For more information, please visit www.nempa.org.

Dodge//SRT
For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

2021 marks the year that Dodge is distilled into a pure performance brand, offering Hellcat-powered, 700+ horsepower SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2021 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the new 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup. 

In June 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

Follow Dodge, SRT and FCA news and video on:  
Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com
Dodge brand: www.dodge.com
Dodge Garage: www.dodgegarage.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/dodge or https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/ Instagram: www.instagram.com/dodgeofficial or www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA
Twitter: www.twitter.com/dodge or www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dodge or www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2020-dodge-challenger-srt-hellcat-redeye-wins-pure-power-award-from-new-england-motor-press-association-301099033.html

SOURCE FCA

