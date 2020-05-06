|
2020 Cybersecurity Industry Overview and Outlook with the Impact of COVID-19
DUBLIN, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cybersecurity - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cybersecurity market accounted for $152.71 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $430.33 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing acceptance of Internet of Things, technological advancements, and high demand for cloud solutions. However, insufficient number of expert workforce is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
By deployment, the cloud segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to low cost of maintenance, which mainly attracts the small & medium enterprises. Also, they do not require purchase, installation and maintenance of hardware or software.
On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the presence of key market players in the region.
Some of the key players in Cybersecurity Market include Intel Corporation, IBM, Microsoft, Google, McAfee LLC, Cisco, Sophos Ltd, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, FireEye Inc, Trend Micro Incorporated, Imperva, Symantec Corporation, Micro Focus, and Rapid7.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Cybersecurity Market, By Deployment
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Cloud
5.3 On Premises
6 Global Cybersecurity Market, By Organization Size
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Large Enterprises
6.3 Small & Medium Enterprises
7 Global Cybersecurity Market, By Service
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Managed Security Services
7.3 Professional Services
7.3.1 Training and Education
7.3.2 Risk and Threat Assessment
7.3.3 Support and Maintenance
7.3.4 Design and Integration
7.3.5 Consulting
8 Global Cybersecurity Market, By Security Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Application Security
8.3 Network Security
8.4 Cloud Security
8.5 Endpoint Security
8.6 Enterprise Security
8.7 Infrastructure Security
8.7.1 Control Effectiveness Assessment
8.7.2 Perimeter and Network Security
8.7.3 Enterprise Security Architecture Design and Review
8.7.4 Security Orchestration and Automation
8.7.5 Device Management
8.7.6 Security Incident and Event Management
8.8 Other Security Types
8.8.1 Database Security
8.8.2 Content Security
8.8.3 Web Security
8.8.4 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security
9 Global Cybersecurity Market, By Solution
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Threat Intelligence
9.2.1 Identity and Access Management
9.2.1.1 User Access Management
9.2.1.2 Next Gen Authentication
9.2.1.3 Enterprise Identity Governance
9.2.1.4 Privilege Management
9.2.1.5 Innovation and Automation
9.2.1.6 Identity as a Service (IDaaS)
9.2.1.7 Digital Identity for Consumers
9.2.2 Threat Intelligence Platforms
9.2.3 Incident Forensics
9.2.4 Security and Vulnerability Management
9.2.5 Risk and Compliance Management
9.2.5.1 Application Risk Management
9.2.5.2 Internal Audit Services
9.2.5.3 Cloud Security Risk Assessment
9.2.5.4 Privacy Compliance Assessment
9.2.5.5 Establish Cyber Security Metrics and Reporting Framework
9.2.5.6 Vendor Risk Management
9.2.5.7 Compliance Readiness Assessment
9.2.5.8 Common Control Framework
9.2.5.9 Offshore Delivery Center (ODC) Compliance Assessments
9.2.5.10 Maturity Assessment
9.2.5.11 Information Security Management System Implementation
9.2.5.12 Control Assessment
9.3 Encryption
9.4 Firewall
9.5 Disaster Recovery
9.6 Web Filtering
9.7 Antivirus/Antimalware
9.8 Data Loss Prevention
9.8.1 Storage/ Data Center Data Loss Prevention
9.8.2 Network Data Loss Prevention
9.8.3 Endpoint Data Loss Prevention
9.9 Distributed Denial Of Service Mitigation
9.10 Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems
9.10.1 Host-based
9.10.2 Wireless
9.10.3 Network -based
9.11 Other Solutions
9.11.1 Patch Management
9.11.2 Application Whitelisting
10 Global Cybersecurity Market, By Offering
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Security and Privacy Service
10.2.1 Cloud Data Protection
10.2.2 Data Masking
10.2.3 Data Discovery and Classification
10.2.4 Data Protection Architecture and Design
10.2.5 Data Protection Current State Assessment and Remediation Strategy
10.3 Unified Vulnerability Management
10.3.1 Network Penetration Testing
10.3.2 Security Architecture Review
10.3.3 Security Testing
10.3.4 Red Team Operation
10.3.5 Threat Modelling and Risk Analysis
10.3.6 Software Compositing Analysis
10.3.7 Secure Software Development Life Cycle Implementation
10.3.8 Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) Testing
10.3.9 L1 - L2 - L3 Operations
10.3.10 Infra Virtual Machine Tool Deployment
10.3.11 Virtual Machine Process Consulting
11 Global Cybersecurity Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Government and Defense
11.3 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
11.4 Manufacturing
11.5 IT and Telecom
11.6 Retail
11.7 Energy and Utilities
11.8 Healthcare
11.9 Other End Users
11.9.1 Media & Entertainment
11.9.2 Transportation & Logistics
11.9.3 Education
12 Global Cybersecurity Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.5 South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Intel Corporation
14.2 IBM
14.3 Microsoft
14.4 Google
14.5 McAfee LLC
14.6 Cisco
14.7 Sophos Ltd.
14.8 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
14.9 FireEye Inc.
14.10 Trend Micro Incorporated
14.11 Imperva
14.12 Symantec Corporation
14.13 Micro Focus
14.14 Rapid7
