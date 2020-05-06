2020 Cybersecurity Industry Overview and Outlook with the Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cybersecurity - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cybersecurity market accounted for $152.71 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $430.33 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing acceptance of Internet of Things, technological advancements, and high demand for cloud solutions. However, insufficient number of expert workforce is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



By deployment, the cloud segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to low cost of maintenance, which mainly attracts the small & medium enterprises. Also, they do not require purchase, installation and maintenance of hardware or software.



On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the presence of key market players in the region.



Some of the key players in Cybersecurity Market include Intel Corporation, IBM, Microsoft, Google, McAfee LLC, Cisco, Sophos Ltd, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, FireEye Inc, Trend Micro Incorporated, Imperva, Symantec Corporation, Micro Focus, and Rapid7.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Cybersecurity Market, By Deployment

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cloud

5.3 On Premises



6 Global Cybersecurity Market, By Organization Size

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Large Enterprises

6.3 Small & Medium Enterprises



7 Global Cybersecurity Market, By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Managed Security Services

7.3 Professional Services

7.3.1 Training and Education

7.3.2 Risk and Threat Assessment

7.3.3 Support and Maintenance

7.3.4 Design and Integration

7.3.5 Consulting



8 Global Cybersecurity Market, By Security Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Application Security

8.3 Network Security

8.4 Cloud Security

8.5 Endpoint Security

8.6 Enterprise Security

8.7 Infrastructure Security

8.7.1 Control Effectiveness Assessment

8.7.2 Perimeter and Network Security

8.7.3 Enterprise Security Architecture Design and Review

8.7.4 Security Orchestration and Automation

8.7.5 Device Management

8.7.6 Security Incident and Event Management

8.8 Other Security Types

8.8.1 Database Security

8.8.2 Content Security

8.8.3 Web Security

8.8.4 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security



9 Global Cybersecurity Market, By Solution

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Threat Intelligence

9.2.1 Identity and Access Management

9.2.1.1 User Access Management

9.2.1.2 Next Gen Authentication

9.2.1.3 Enterprise Identity Governance

9.2.1.4 Privilege Management

9.2.1.5 Innovation and Automation

9.2.1.6 Identity as a Service (IDaaS)

9.2.1.7 Digital Identity for Consumers

9.2.2 Threat Intelligence Platforms

9.2.3 Incident Forensics

9.2.4 Security and Vulnerability Management

9.2.5 Risk and Compliance Management

9.2.5.1 Application Risk Management

9.2.5.2 Internal Audit Services

9.2.5.3 Cloud Security Risk Assessment

9.2.5.4 Privacy Compliance Assessment

9.2.5.5 Establish Cyber Security Metrics and Reporting Framework

9.2.5.6 Vendor Risk Management

9.2.5.7 Compliance Readiness Assessment

9.2.5.8 Common Control Framework

9.2.5.9 Offshore Delivery Center (ODC) Compliance Assessments

9.2.5.10 Maturity Assessment

9.2.5.11 Information Security Management System Implementation

9.2.5.12 Control Assessment

9.3 Encryption

9.4 Firewall

9.5 Disaster Recovery

9.6 Web Filtering

9.7 Antivirus/Antimalware

9.8 Data Loss Prevention

9.8.1 Storage/ Data Center Data Loss Prevention

9.8.2 Network Data Loss Prevention

9.8.3 Endpoint Data Loss Prevention

9.9 Distributed Denial Of Service Mitigation

9.10 Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems

9.10.1 Host-based

9.10.2 Wireless

9.10.3 Network -based

9.11 Other Solutions

9.11.1 Patch Management

9.11.2 Application Whitelisting



10 Global Cybersecurity Market, By Offering

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Security and Privacy Service

10.2.1 Cloud Data Protection

10.2.2 Data Masking

10.2.3 Data Discovery and Classification

10.2.4 Data Protection Architecture and Design

10.2.5 Data Protection Current State Assessment and Remediation Strategy

10.3 Unified Vulnerability Management

10.3.1 Network Penetration Testing

10.3.2 Security Architecture Review

10.3.3 Security Testing

10.3.4 Red Team Operation

10.3.5 Threat Modelling and Risk Analysis

10.3.6 Software Compositing Analysis

10.3.7 Secure Software Development Life Cycle Implementation

10.3.8 Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) Testing

10.3.9 L1 - L2 - L3 Operations

10.3.10 Infra Virtual Machine Tool Deployment

10.3.11 Virtual Machine Process Consulting



11 Global Cybersecurity Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Government and Defense

11.3 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

11.4 Manufacturing

11.5 IT and Telecom

11.6 Retail

11.7 Energy and Utilities

11.8 Healthcare

11.9 Other End Users

11.9.1 Media & Entertainment

11.9.2 Transportation & Logistics

11.9.3 Education



12 Global Cybersecurity Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Intel Corporation

14.2 IBM

14.3 Microsoft

14.4 Google

14.5 McAfee LLC

14.6 Cisco

14.7 Sophos Ltd.

14.8 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

14.9 FireEye Inc.

14.10 Trend Micro Incorporated

14.11 Imperva

14.12 Symantec Corporation

14.13 Micro Focus

14.14 Rapid7



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nyg5g7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2020-cybersecurity-industry-overview-and-outlook-with-the-impact-of-covid-19-301053867.html

SOURCE Research and Markets