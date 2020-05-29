Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
29.05.2020 23:45:00

2020 China Pharmaceutical Distribution Market Analysis, with Key Players Profiles Including Nanjing Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., China National Medicines Corp Ltd. and Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd.

DUBLIN, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Pharmaceutical Distribution Industry Report, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chinese pharmaceutical distribution market has been expanding steadily over the recent years, being valued at RMB2,330.3 billion in 2019 with a year-on-year increase of 8.9%, of which the pharmaceutical retail market reached RMB466.1 billion, rising 9.9% on an annualized basis. The robust downstream demand spurs market growth and the market is forecast to be worth RMB4,225.7 billion by 2026.

Western medicine sales dominate pharmaceutical distribution in China, accounting for 72.2% in 2018 the sales in East China and Central South China seize larger shares up to 62.1% together in 2018.

A competition pattern has been developed in the country where there are national pharmaceutical distributors represented by China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation (Sinopharm), China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and Jointown Pharmaceutical Group and the regional ones represented by NanJing Pharmaceutical, Guangzhou Pharmaceuticals, Chongqing Pharmaceutical, Huadong Medicine, Sichuan Kelun, Zhejiang Int'l, Realcan Pharmaceutical, Guangxi Liuzhou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Luyan Pharma Co., Ltd.

The leading drug retail chains in China mainly include Yixintang , Dashenlin , LBX Pharmacy, Yifeng Pharmacy, Sinopharm , Nepstar , Zhongyou Health, Quanyi Health, Tong Jun Ge, Jianzhijia, to name a few. In 2018, the total sales of the top 100 Chinese pharmaceutical retail enterprises posted RMB143,982.52 million as a percentage of 33.4% in the total. Sinopharm, the largest pharmaceutical retail enterprise in China, secured the sales of RMB12250.53 million in 2018, equivalent to 2.8% of the total.

Huge potentials of the pharmaceutical distribution industry has lured investors and frequent M&As occurred over the recent years. With the in-rush of capital, pharmaceutical distribution companies are heading from traditional endogenous growth (such as adding products, developing customers and opening new stores) to the extensional growth like mergers and acquisitions, and the industry is increasingly concentrated.

Highlights of the report:

  • Pharmaceutical distribution industry in China (development environment, status quo, market size/structure, competitive landscape, development trends, etc.)
  • Chinese pharmaceutical retail market (market size, gross margin, net profit margin, quantity, ratio of pharmacies covered by medical insurance, per customer transaction, performance comparison of leading pharmaceutical retail companies)
  • 16 Chinese pharmaceutical distributors (profile, operation, revenue structure, gross margin, development strategy, etc.).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview of Pharmaceutical Distribution Industry
1.1 Definition
1.2 Industry Chain
1.3 Strength and Weakness of Pharmaceutical Chain Enterprises

2. Pharmaceutical Distribution Industry in China
2.1 Development Environment
2.2 Status Quo
2.3 Market Size
2.4 Market Structure
2.5 Competitive Landscape
2.6 Development Trends
2.6.1 Pharmaceutical E-commerce Becomes an Important Model
2.6.2 Capital Market Plays a Bigger Role in Integration of Enterprises
2.6.3 Favorable Policies Push up Market Concentration
2.6.4 Growing Trend towards Regionalization
2.6.5 Wholesale-retail Integration Spurs Industry Consolidation
2.6.6 Prescription Leaks Facilitate the Industry
2.6.7 Individual Pharmacies Withdraw, while Chain Pharmacies Prevail
2.6.8 The Thriving Pharmaceutical O2O

3 Chinese Drug Retail Market
3.1 Market Size
3.2 Gross Margin and Net Profit Margin
3.3 Quantity
3.3.1 Top100 Pharmacy Chains
3.3.2 Online Pharmacy
3.3.3 Independent Pharmacy
3.3.4 Proportion of Pharmacies Newly Opened and Closed
3.4 Coverage of Medical Insurance
3.5 Per Customer Transaction

4. Major Enterprises

  • China National Accord Medicines Corporation Ltd.
  • Nanjing Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  • Shanghai No.1 Pharmacy Co., Ltd.
  • China National Medicines Corporation Ltd.
  • Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd.
  • Cachet Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  • Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.
  • Realcan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  • Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd.
  • Zhejiang Int'l Group Co., Ltd.
  • Zhejiang Zhenyuan Share Co., Ltd.
  • China Meheco Co., Ltd.
  • Charmacy Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  • Luyan Pharma Co., Ltd.
  • China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited
  • DaShenLin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

