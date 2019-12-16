2020 Charity Preview to Feature Indoor/Outdoor Entertainment, Two Ticket Options and New Dress Code

DETROIT, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) today announced Charity Preview will expand into Hart Plaza with two ticket options offering indoor and outdoor entertainment, experiential displays, some of the city's best eats and a reimagined summertime dress code. The signature event is Friday, June 12, 2020, and will span the 2-million-square-foot TCF Center and Hart Plaza auto show campus.

The new format for the event is designed to expand the appeal to a broader audience, capitalize on Detroit's beautiful riverfront and make the region's most glamorous night out accessible to more people. It is an example of how 2020 NAIAS will evolve as the show moves from its traditional date in January to June.

"Charity Preview will be a party inside and outside that welcomes both an updated creative black-tie audience as well as late-night summer-chic attired guests," said 2020 NAIAS Chairman Doug North. "Warm temperatures and late sunsets will make for a spectacular evening in terms of what attendees are going to see and experience at this special night of giving."

Two Ticket Options

The 2020 event features two distinct ticket options: one targeted at guests looking for engagement with the entire auto show experience, and the other designed for attendees who are interested in being part of a "cool cars, great music, street food" kind of outdoor summer experience.

The two ticket options include:

All Access Tickets – offer Charity Preview guests total access to the entire NAIAS indoor and outdoor campus, including the VIP Ribbon Cutting Ceremony inside TCF Center, admittance to the show floor and full access to NAIAS activities in Hart Plaza, including all Outdoor Access offerings.

– offer Charity Preview guests total access to the entire NAIAS indoor and outdoor campus, including the VIP Ribbon Cutting Ceremony inside TCF Center, admittance to the show floor and full access to NAIAS activities in Hart Plaza, including all Outdoor Access offerings. Benefits include complimentary cocktails and a selection of hors d'oeuvres representing "A Taste of Detroit."



Capping off the events inside TCF Center will be a special appearance by an iconic musical guest on the Atrium stage.



Tickets are $400 each/ $750 per pair.

each/ per pair. Outdoor Access Tickets – offer access to the NAIAS outdoor campus in Hart Plaza, to what is expected to be a new generation of Charity Preview attendees. Does not include indoor access to TCF Center.

– offer access to the NAIAS outdoor campus in Hart Plaza, to what is expected to be a new generation of Charity Preview attendees. Does not include indoor access to TCF Center. This secure, ticketed-only area will feature multiple engagements as well as street food available from some of Detroit's most popular food trucks and beer and wine.

most popular food trucks and beer and wine.

Entertainment appealing to the millennial generation and beyond will be featured in the plaza's open-air amphitheater in addition to various music options at multiple locations throughout the outdoor venue.



Tickets are $200 each.

Charity Preview Hours

With an auto show campus double in size and two new ticket offerings, NAIAS has announced an expanded Charity Preview schedule:

All Access Ticket Hours

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony from 5-6 p.m. in TCF Center Atrium.

in TCF Center Atrium.

Show floor access from 6-9 p.m.



Headline entertainment in TCF Center Atrium from 8:45–10 p.m. Entertainment to be announced in the coming months.



Access to NAIAS outdoor campus in Hart Plaza from 6–11:30 p.m.

Outdoor Access Ticket

Access to NAIAS outdoor campus in Hart Plaza from 8–11:30 p.m.



Food trucks and beer and wine available throughout the evening.



Headline entertainment in Hart Plaza's open-air amphitheater from 10–11 p.m. Entertainment to be announced in the coming months.



Additional entertainment in the outdoor venue area throughout the evening.

Tickets On-Sale Date

Charity Preview tickets will go on sale on Monday, March 16, 2020.

New Dress Code

Charity Preview guests will sport a new look in 2020 with two preferred styles of dress: creative black-tie for those with All Access Tickets and summer-chic for the later evening individuals holding Outdoor Access Tickets.

"Inside, expect to see splashes of color and fun accents added to black-tie attire," North said. "Outdoors, look for semi-formal with a summertime flair."

Visit naias.com early next year to find helpful Charity Preview style tips regarding our new dress code for 2020.

New Charity Joins List of Beneficiaries

NAIAS also announced the addition of University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital to the list of Charity Preview beneficiaries for 2020. The 1.1-million-square-foot hospital is home to both C.S. Mott Children's Hospital and Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital which provides specialty services for newborns, children and pregnant women.

Charity Preview will continue to benefit eight other children's charities, including:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan

Boys Hope Girls Hope Detroit

Children's Center

The Children's Foundation

The Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan

Detroit PAL

Judson Center

March of Dimes Metro Detroit

Since 1976, the Charity Preview has raised more than $121 million for Southeastern Michigan children's charities – over $41 million of which was raised in the last 10 years alone.

Official Partners of 2020 Charity Preview

NAIAS is also pleased to announce:

Axalta Coating Systems, a global leader of the coatings industry, is the Presenting Sponsor of Charity Preview for the fifth consecutive year.

Delta Air Lines returns as the Official Airline of NAIAS and Co-Sponsor of the Charity Preview Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.

WXYZ-TV Channel 7 returns as the Official Television Partner of the NAIAS Charity Preview.

About the North American International Auto Show

Now in its 32nd year as an international event, the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) is the most influential annual automotive event in the world. NAIAS is where future mobility innovations meet the pavement. With the largest concentration of the world's top automotive and technology executives, designers, engineers and thought leaders, NAIAS serves as the global stage for companies to debut brand-defining vehicles, offer product ride-and-drives and announce industry-shaping plans. Starting in 2020, the reimagined show will be held in June, allowing exhibitors to take advantage of indoor and outdoor venues. NAIAS is the only event of its kind to present six unique shows in one, including: The Gallery, an ultra-luxury automotive event; Press Preview, an opportunity for automakers to debut new products and technology; AutoMobili-D, an inside look at future mobility platforms; Industry Preview, a one-of-a-kind networking opportunity on the show floor; Charity Preview, the largest annual single-night fundraiser across the globe; and then concluding with an eight-day Public Show. For more information, visit naias.com.

2020 NAIAS Dates:

The Gallery: Sunday, June 7

Press Preview: Tuesday, June 9 – Wednesday, June 10

AutoMobili-D: Tuesday, June 9 – Thursday, June 11

Industry Preview: Wednesday, June 10 – Thursday, June 11

Charity Preview: Friday, June 12

Public Show: Saturday, June 13 – Saturday, June 20

