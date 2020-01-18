2020 Car Insurance Tips - When It Makes Sense To Drop Full Coverage

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains what advantages are gained by policyholders that choose to drop full coverage car insurance.

More and more policyholders consider to drop full coverage and keep only the state's minimum required insurance. Although not always recommended, dropping full coverage can be beneficial for many drivers.

These are the most common benefits drivers gain by dropping full coverage:



Save more money on car insurance. And we are not talking about saving a few bucks, but hundreds, or even thousands of dollars each year. Full coverage is the most expensive form of insurance drivers can keep active. Depending on the car model, driving history, or credit score, drivers can pay even thousands of dollars each year for full coverage. Many drivers reconsider keeping the full coverage at the time of renewal, or when they finished financing their car. Policyholders that consider they are capable drivers that will not cause accidents and they have a garage where they can park their vehicles to be protected from the thieves and severe weather, should analyze if keeping full coverage is still worth it.

Stop paying for unnecessary coverage. Old cars or less valuable vehicles are usually not worthy of full coverage. If policyholders drive vehicles that have significant signs of wear and rust and they keep full coverage on them, they probably make a big mistake. As a general rule, if a car is less valuable than 10 full coverage payments, then it's not worthy to keep full coverage.

Fewer policies means less paperwork to fill in every month. This will simplify all procedures, including renewal or paying the bills.

