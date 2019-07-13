13.07.2019 20:05:00

2020 candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar to deliver major speech and brief press on priorities for her first 100 days as President at National Press Club, July 16

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Democratic presidential candidate and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will participate in a National Press Club Newsmaker event at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 16. 

Sen. Klobuchar will deliver a major speech on her plan outlining the more than 100 concrete steps she will take in her first 100 days as President of the United States to take on the biggest challenges we face at home and abroad.

