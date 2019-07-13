2020 candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar to deliver major speech and brief press on priorities for her first 100 days as President at National Press Club, July 16

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Democratic presidential candidate and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will participate in a National Press Club Newsmaker event at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 16.

Sen. Klobuchar will deliver a major speech on her plan outlining the more than 100 concrete steps she will take in her first 100 days as President of the United States to take on the biggest challenges we face at home and abroad.

This news conference will take place in the Club's Holeman Lounge, and is open to credentialed media and members of the National Press Club, however registration is required. Please click here to register.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

