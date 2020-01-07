2020 Canadian Travel Trends Report: Skyscanner Predicts Top Travel Experiences for Canadians in the New Year

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - With temperatures set to plunge across the country, more Canadians are mapping out their escapes for 2020. Skyscanner, the company leading the global transformation to modern and sustainable travel, has pulled together traveller data to determine what's driving a global sense of adventure and how Canadians will be travelling in 2020.

Will travel for food: 2020 travel trends include local gastronomy, micro escapes

According to the 2020 Canadian Travel Trends Report, a study of 1,500 Canadians commissioned by Skyscanner and conducted by research firm Maru/Blue, three-quarters (73 per cent) of Canadians plan to travel in 2020.

From life-changing excursions to slow and steady vacation planning, here's a look at the top travel trends Skyscanner uncovered for Canadians:



Slow travel: If you've ever returned from a holiday feeling tired and in need of another, then slow travel – which emphasizes connecting with the location, your travel mates, and a more leisurely way of living – might be for you. With 40 per cent of Canadians saying they're prioritizing rest over sightseeing for their next trip, slow travel is the top travel trend of 2020.





Micro escapes: From hiking and camping trips to short weekend getaways and domestic destinations, 34 per cent of Canadians say they're planning a micro escape, which is a great way to fit in a break for those who say they're "too busy" to go on vacation. Travel within Canada – like exploring another province you've never been to – is a great micro escape idea you can try over a weekend.





JOMO trips: Almost a quarter (24 per cent) of Canadians say they're looking forward to JOMO, or the "joy of missing out," on their next vacation. Rather than planning an Instagram-worthy trip, this type of traveller is opting to travel off-season to alternative or less popular destinations in 2020 to escape the crowds.





Local gastronomy: Will travel for food? Yes please, say nearly one-in-five Canadians who plan their vacations around trying local cuisine. From Michelin star restaurants to food trucks, the local gastronomist is on the hunt for the best eats. They're the type to research online, watch every foodie show, and ask everyone in their social circles for recommendations before travelling to a destination.





Sustainable tourism: Nearly one-tenth of Canadians identify as sustainable travellers. In 2020, they plan to choose flights with a lower environmental impact, select sustainable travel products, or visit destinations that are culturally and environmentally responsible to minimize their carbon footprint.





Transformative journeys: Travel has the power to change us. No one understands this more than those taking transformative journeys, which represents 7 per cent of Canadians travelling in 2020. To them, travel is a chance for them to get to know themselves through self-improvement like yoga or meditation retreats, or by completing charitable work like building schools or planting trees.

"As a traveller-first company, we pay close attention to what is inspiring Canadians so we can help them make informed travel decisions. Compared to 2019, when the hottest trend was solo travel, we're seeing a shift toward escapism and relaxation in 2020," said Juliano Lopez, Head of Research & Insights at Skyscanner. "Our data shows that Canadians are intrigued by the road less travelled and getting away whenever they can – whether it's for an extended trip or a weekend."

Don't wait until 2020 is almost over to book your next adventure. Whether you're looking for slow travel or a fast-paced getaway, Skyscanner can help you create your most memorable vacation yet. To book your next trip, or to learn more about Skyscanner's 2020 Travel Trends, visit Skyscanner.ca.

Study Methodology

From November 25 to November 26, 2019, an online survey of 1,519 randomly selected

Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada panelists was executed by Maru/Blue. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20. The results have been weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.

SOURCE Skyscanner.ca