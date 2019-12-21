21.12.2019 01:45:00

2020 Business Technology Outlook - Study and Webcast Announced

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A study about business technology priorities, plans and outlook in 2020 is being undertaken by the Business Software Education Center, a think tank focused on software and information technology education and resources. The 2020 Business Technology Outlook Study will be published and shared at a February 18, 2020 webcast.

The 2020 Business Technology Outlook study is based on a national survey of executives and experts across the United States conducted from December 2019 through January 2020. The anonymous and confidential survey includes all geographies, industries and company sizes. Survey and study topics include technology platforms, software priorities, and investment plans.

The complete results of this national survey will be presented at the 2020 Business Technology Outlook Webcast, scheduled for February 18, 2020, and moderated by Business Software Education Center, Chief Analyst, Jory Weissman.

"The 2020 Business Technology Outlook survey, study and webcast will identify technology priorities, plans and trends across a range of technology and software platforms and initiatives," states Bart Nachimow, Chairman of the Business Software Education Center. "We encourage interested parties to participate in the survey in order to receive the complimentary report, as well as attend the upcoming webcast."

To register for the complimentary 2020 Business Technology Outlook - Webcast
(February 18, 1 PM EST) link to: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3890313335798517261

To take the 2020 Business Technology Outlook - Survey and receive the complimentary report, link to:
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Business-Technology-Outlook-2020

About Business Software Education Center
The mission of the Business Software Education Center is to provide information, resources, training and programs on all aspects of business software and related technologies including digital transformation, cloud migration, process automation, analytics, and data security. Additionally, the Business Software Education Center will research technology solution best practices for Accounting/Finance, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Business Intelligence, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and more. For more information, visit http://www.BusinessSoftwareEducationCenter.org, or call 800-642-2748.

EDITORS NOTE: images and logos available on request

 

SOURCE Business Software Education Center

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

20.12.19
Fulminante Preisrally von Palladium
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
20.12.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Korrektur im Aufwärtstrend / Adecco – Abwärtskorrektur durch?
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analysten von steigendem Goldpreis überzeugt - Starke Zentralbanknachfrage
Swatch-Tochter ETA mit Verkaufsverbot belegt - Aktie von schwachen Exportzahlen belastet
Clariant-Aktie legt zu: Clariant verkauft Division in Milliarden-Deal
Jeff Bezos glaubt an Amazons Untergang - So will er das Unvermeidliche aufhalten
Deutsche Bank: So könnte es für Bitcoin & Co. in den nächsten zehn Jahren weitergehen
Goldman Sachs: Das passiert, sollten die Demokraten gewinnen
BIS fordert eine strengere Handhabung von Bitcoin und Co.
Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet den Handel etwas fester -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Abschlägen
Nestlé bringt Herta in ein Joint Venture mit Casa Tarradellas ein - Nestlé-Aktie im Plus
Schmolz+Bickenbach gibt Resultate des Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt - Aktie klettert kräftig

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht stärker ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung freundlich. Der DAX verbuchte am 'Hexensabbat' Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Freitag mit positiver Tendenz. Asiens Börsen notierten vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;