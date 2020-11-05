SMI 10’306 0.2%  SPI 12’826 0.2%  Dow 28’424 2.1%  DAX 12’568 2.0%  Euro 1.0695 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’216 1.7%  Gold 1’947 2.3%  Dollar 0.9057 -0.7%  Öl 41.0 -0.5% 

05.11.2020

2020 Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Analysis: Surgeries Shift To Outpatient Centers As Surgery Volumes Grow

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2020 Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Report covers the industry-wide shift in surgical procedures from inpatient to outpatient setting.

During first the several months of COVID-19, 100% of ASCs stopped elective surgeries, 73% stopped semi-elective surgeries, and 33% stopped non-elective surgeries. ASCs perform 41% of surgical procedures and by the mid-2020s ASCs are expected to perform 68% of orthopedic surgeries.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • ASC Market Overview
  • Surgeries Shift To Outpatient Centers As Surgery Volumes Grow
  • More Surgeries Are Done At ASCs Than Any Other Setting
  • ASC Procedure Volumes Fall During COVID-19
  • ASC Procedures Delayed During COVID-19
  • ASCs Expected To Play Critical Role Post-COVID-19
  • Majority Of ASCs Operate With Single Specialty
  • Number Of ASC Total Joint Replacement Procedures Grow
  • ASCs Offer Lower Cost Alternative To HOPDs
  • Cataract Surgery Most Performed ASC Service
  • Cataract Removal Leads ASC Procedures By Total Charges
  • Total Knee Replacement And Cardiac Procedures Added to CMS Payable List In 2020
  • ASC Quality Reporting Metrics For 2020 And 2022
  • 73% Of Hospital ASCs Operated As Physician Joint Ventures
  • Majority Of ASC Centers Are Independent
  • Lower Cost And Convenient Recovery Touted As Top ASC Advantages
  • New Technologies Are Biggest Challenge For Outpatient Care
  • ASC Physicians Play Key Role In Purchasing Decisions
  • GHX Reports $2.0 Billion In Treatment Center Sales Through Distribution In 2019
  • GHX Reports Treatment Center Sales By Segment
  • GHX Lists Outpatient Surgery Products Sold Through Distribution

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7tpft1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2020-ambulatory-surgery-center-market-analysis-surgeries-shift-to-outpatient-centers-as-surgery-volumes-grow-301167180.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

