NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 2019 Tempest Awards Winners Announced During the Esports Business Summit. DrLupo, Goldenboy, ESPN, Fortnite, 100 Thieves, Mastercard, State Farm Named Among Top Honorees.

Ed Boon, Sundance DiGiovanni Inducted into Hall of Fame as Esports Business Summit Announces Full 2019 Tempest Awards Winners.

The editors of Cynopsis Sports/Esports, Chief Marketer, and Event Marketer have announced the winners of the 2019 Tempest Awards.

This year's Tempest Awards drew over 500 entries from around the globe. The winners were announced live onstage by ESPN host Ardal Ocal and a collection of guest presenters representing the 'Who's Who' in esports to a sold-out audience. Over 250 of the esports elite convened to the HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas on September 11 during the Esports Business Summit to celebrate their peers in the most prestigious awards ceremony celebrating excellence in the business of esports.

"The 2019 Tempest Awards continues to bring together the esports community for a night that included touching tributes, surprises, laughs and more. It continues to be an honor to host this event and we thank everyone involved in making it such as success!" -Chris Pursell, Chairman of Events at Esports Business Summit.

Some of the night's top honors went to:

Sentinel Award: Benjamin 'DrLupo' Lupo

Ambassador Award for Personality of the Year: Alex 'Goldenboy' Mendez

2019 Tempest Awards Hall of Fame inductees:

Ed Boon, Co-Creator of Mortal Kombat & Injustice and Creative Director at NetherRealm Studios

Sundance Di Giovanni, Co-founder. Major League Gaming and CTRL

Best Endemic Brand Activation of the Year: Samsung/Super League Gaming

Best Non-Endemic Brand Activation of the Year: Mastercard, FRUCT, Riot Games, Rogers & Cowan, Twitch

Best Consumer Media Outlet: ESPN

Best Social Media Experience: NBA 2K

Best New Esports Event/Series of the Year: Fortnite World Cup/NGE

Team of the Year: 100 Thieves

To view the complete list of winners, click here. Registration for the 2020 Esports Business Summit is open. Click here to register at lowered rates. For information on sponsorship opportunities contact ffazio@accessintel.com.

