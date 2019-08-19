19.08.2019 05:39:00

2019 Taiwan Braised Pork Rice Festival - A Feast of Taiwan's Pork Delicacies

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Braised pork rice has always been the hallmark of Taiwanese delicacy, and a must-have for many visitors. The 2019 Taiwan Braised Pork Rice Festival has been unveiled on August 13, 2019. The Executive Yuan Council of Agriculture Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine, unfazed by the encroaching threat of African Swine Flu, has successfully safeguarded the quality of Taiwan's pork, allowing visitors foreign and domestic to enjoy the high quality, mouth-watering national dish of Taiwan - the braised pork rice.

Taiwan Braised Pork Rice Festival originated in 2017, intent on promoting Taiwan's excellent pork to the world through this unique delicacy. This year, the outbreak of African Swine Flu so close to Taiwan has severely tested the Inspection and Quarantine Bureau. However, the Bureau persevered, and not only managed to keep Taiwan from being affected, but furthermore, was able to successfully achieve Foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) vaccination-free status 22 years after the initial outbreak. Through these efforts promulgated by both the government and civilian sectors, the food safety of Taiwan's pork is assured, and so does braised pork rice, the national dish of Taiwan.

Out of tens of thousands of competitors, this year's Taiwan Braised Pork Rice Fest will select some of the most distinctive ones, allowing all visitors to enjoy the traditional braised pork rice with meat sauce lathered generously over the pork and rice. Furthermore, the festival will also offer a variety of novel and innovative delicacies to go with the more traditional choices, inviting all visitors foreign and domestic to explore Taiwan's high-quality pork products.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190815/2551762-1

SOURCE Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine, Council of Agriculture, Executive Yuan

