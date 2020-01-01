01.01.2020 01:30:00

2019 Study on the Global Specialty Papers and Paperboards Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Specialty Papers and Paperboards Market Study 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Specialty papers and paperboards represent a part of the paper industry where demands are more specific and tailor-made products are required, creating possibilities for adding value. The industry is dynamic, with the coming and going of specialty paper producers. In this niche, technology and creativity are important tools. Even more important for a company's success is an understanding of the market. This report provides that necessary knowledge, understanding, and insight.

The Global Specialty Papers and Paperboards Market Study 2019 shows the full range of opportunities that exist for specialty papers and boards. The report highlights the many and varied grades of specialty papers and paperboards, their present and future opportunities and the changing business structure across the supply chain. The study lists major specialty paper producers, subsidiaries and mills in North America, Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world.

What's in it for you?

  • Identifying the range of grades and applications for specialty papers
  • The present and future opportunities, focusing on those applications that are most significant and developing in the global market
  • Get market information for the specialty paper grades included in the study
  • Get an overview of the key players involved

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Specialty Paper Market Definition
3.1 Specialty Papers versus Commodity Papers
3.2 Scope and Definition
3.3 Specialty Paper and Paperboard Market Segmentation
3.4 Specialty Paper Components and Process Steps

4. Global Demand for Specialty Papers
4.1 Demand Drivers
4.1.1 Macro-economic Influences
4.1.2 Other Demand Influences
4.1.3 Sustainability
4.2 Specialty Paper and Paperboard Demand
4.2.1 Paper and Paperboard Markets
4.2.2 Specialty Papers and Paperboard Markets

5. Specialty Paper and Paperboard Market Forecast
5.1 Packaging & Labeling
5.2 Building & Construction
5.3 Food Service
5.4 Business & Communication
5.5 Industrial
5.6 Printing & Publishing
5.7 Consumer
5.8 Filter
5.9 Security
5.10 Medical
5.11 Electrical
5.12 Future Threats and Opportunities

6. Market Structure and Participants
6.1 Overview
6.2 Raw Materials for Specialty Papers and Paperboards
6.3 Specialty Paper Producers
6.4 Investments
6.5 M&A Activity

7. Company Directory and Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tj5tq5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2019-study-on-the-global-specialty-papers-and-paperboards-market-300980117.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

