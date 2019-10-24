|
2019 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® Finalists Announced
ST. LOUIS, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., announced today the finalists for the 2019 Rawlings Gold Glove Award®, honoring the best individual fielding performances at each position in the American League™ and National League™. The winners will be unveiled during a live, one-hour "Baseball Tonight" broadcast on ESPN Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 7 p.m. ET. The show will be hosted by Karl Ravech alongside Eduardo Perez.
While the award originated in 1957, Rawlings first began highlighting the top-three defenders at each position in 2011. Since then, only two players have been named a Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalist each year: Kansas City left fielder Alex Gordon and St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina. The St. Louis Cardinals lead all teams with six finalists.
"This year's group of finalists is comprised of some of the bright young stars of today and a mix of elite veterans," said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer for Rawlings Sporting Goods. "The Rawlings Gold Glove Award truly exemplifies The Finest in the Field."
Each manager and up to six coaches on his staff vote from a pool of qualified players in their League and cannot vote for players from their own team. In 2013, Rawlings added a sabermetric component to the Rawlings Gold Glove Award selection process, as part of its collaboration with the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR). The SABR Defensive Index™ comprises approximately 25 percent of the overall selection total, with the managers and coaches' vote continuing to carry the majority.
The 2019 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists are:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Pos
Player
2019 Team
P
Jose Berrios
Minnesota Twins™
Mike Leake
Seattle Mariners™ / Arizona Diamondbacks™
Lucas Giolito
Chicago White Sox™
C
Danny Jansen
Toronto Blue Jays™
Christian Vazquez
Boston Red Sox™
Roberto Perez
Cleveland Indians™
1B
Justin Smoak
Toronto Blue Jays™
Matt Olson
Oakland Athletics™
Yuli Gurriel
Houston Astros™
2B
Jose Altuve
Houston Astros™
DJ LeMahieu
New York Yankees™
Yolmer Sanchez
Chicago White Sox™
3B
Alex Bregman
Houston Astros™
David Fletcher
Los Angeles Angels™
Matt Chapman
Oakland Athletics™
SS
Marcus Semien
Oakland Athletics™
Andrelton Simmons
Los Angeles Angels™
Francisco Lindor
Cleveland Indians™
LF
Robbie Grossman
Oakland Athletics™
Alex Gordon
Kansas City Royals™
Andrew Benintendi
Boston Red Sox™
CF
Kevin Kiermaier
Tampa Bay Rays™
Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels™
Jackie Bradley Jr.
Boston Red Sox™
RF
Kole Calhoun
Los Angeles Angels™
Mookie Betts
Boston Red Sox™
Josh Reddick
Houston Astros™
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pos
Player
2019 Team
P
Jack Flaherty
St. Louis Cardinals™
Zack Greinke
Arizona Diamondbacks™ / Houston Astros™
Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies™
C
Austin Hedges
San Diego Padres™
Yadier Molina
St. Louis Cardinals™
J.T. Realmuto
Philadelphia Phillies™
1B
Christian Walker
Arizona Diamondbacks™
Paul Goldschmidt
St. Louis Cardinals™
Anthony Rizzo
Chicago Cubs™
2B
Ozzie Albies
Atlanta Braves™
Kolten Wong
St. Louis Cardinals™
Adam Frazier
Pittsburgh Pirates™
3B
Nolan Arenado
Colorado Rockies™
Anthony Rendon
Washington Nationals™
Josh Donaldson
Atlanta Braves™
SS
Paul DeJong
St. Louis Cardinals™
Trevor Story
Colorado Rockies™
Nick Ahmed
Arizona Diamondbacks™
LF
Juan Soto
Washington Nationals™
David Peralta
Arizona Diamondbacks™
Hunter Renfroe
San Diego Padres™
CF
Victor Robles
Washington Nationals™
Lorenzo Cain
Milwaukee Brewers™
Harrison Bader
St. Louis Cardinals™
RF
Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies™
Jason Heyward
Chicago Cubs™
Cody Bellinger
Los Angeles Dodgers™
The 2019 finalists include 11 former Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners in the American League and seven former winners in the National League.
Once the Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners are announced, fans can vote for their favorite defensive player in each League to determine who will be named the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners. A combination of the national fan vote and the SABR Defensive Index will determine who takes home the honor.
Voting for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award™ presented by SABR will begin online at www.rawlings.com on Sunday, Nov. 3rd at 8 p.m. ET and will remain open until Thursday, Nov. 7th at 11:59 p.m. ET. The Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners will be unveiled during the 2019 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Ceremony on Friday, November 8, 2019. Fans can watch the announcement of the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners live on the Rawlings Facebook page.
About the Rawlings Gold Glove Award®
The Rawlings Gold Glove Award® is a registered trademark owned by Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. The award is correctly identified as the Rawlings Gold Glove Award. The name should not be shortened, abbreviated or otherwise misused. Proper identification of this service mark using the registration symbol and the Rawlings name is important to protect the integrity of the program and perpetuate this worthy tradition. For more information, please visit www.rawlings.com.
About Rawlings
Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. is an innovative manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods worldwide. Founded in 1887, Rawlings is an authentic global sports brand, trusted by generations of athletes of all skill levels. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Ball Supplier and Batting Helmet of Major League Baseball®, the Official Ball Supplier of Minor League Baseball™ and the NCAA®. For more information, please visit www.rawlings.com.
