2019 Pyrethroids Market Study | World Market Projected to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2024

The global pyrethroids market reached a value of US$ 3.1 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 3.8 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.

Extensive application of pyrethroids across agriculture and residential sectors is the key factor driving the market growth. With the growing population and diminishing farmlands, novel farming practices are being adopted by farmers across the world for improved yield.

Consequently, pyrethroids are being widely adopted in the agriculture and allied sectors. They serve as a cost-effective alternative to the conventionally used insecticides. Furthermore, to compete with the synthetic variants, manufacturers are focusing on enhanced production and more efficient distribution of pyrethroids.

Additionally, since they are less toxic to mammals and birds, these insecticides are constantly replacing organophosphates, which are conventionally used on vegetables including carrots and lettuce. Moreover, these insecticides are known for their high potency and extreme effectiveness. Owing to this, there is an increasing demand for pyrethroids in cloth treatment and mosquito control across residential and industrial sectors, which is projected to catalyze the growth of the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being BASF, Bayer CropScience, Dow AgroSciences, Nufarm, SinoHarvest Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical, Syngenta, United Phosphorus, Arysta Lifescience, Cheminova, DuPont, FMC, Monsanto, Shanghai Mingdou Agrochemical, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global pyrethroids market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global pyrethroids industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the crop type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the pest type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global pyrethroids industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global pyrethroids industry?

What is the structure of the global pyrethroids industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global pyrethroids industry?

What are the profit margins in the pyrethroids industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Pyrethroids Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Crop Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Pest Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Bifenthrin

6.2 Deltamethrin

6.3 Permethrin

6.4 Cypermethrin

6.5 Cyfluthrin

6.6 Lambda-Cyhalothrin

6.7 Others



7 Market Breakup by Crop Type

7.1 Cereals & Grains

7.2 Oilseeds & Pulses

7.3 Fruits & Vegetables

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Pest Type

8.1 Lepidoptera

8.2 Sucking Pests

8.3 Coleoptera

8.4 Diptera

8.5 Mites

8.6 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.2 Europe

9.3 North America

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 BASF

14.3.2 Bayer CropScience

14.3.3 Dow AgroSciences

14.3.4 Nufarm

14.3.5 SinoHarvest Corporation

14.3.6 Sumitomo Chemical

14.3.7 Syngenta

14.3.8 United Phosphorus

14.3.9 Arysta Lifescience

14.3.10 Cheminova

14.3.11 DuPont

14.3.12 FMC

14.3.13 Monsanto

14.3.14 Shanghai Mingdou Agrochemical

14.3.15 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.



