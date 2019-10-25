+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
25.10.2019

2019 Meat, Dairy, Vegetarian, and Vegan Eating Trends

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eating Trends: Meat, Dairy, Vegetarian, and Vegan" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Eating Trends report provides a topline data overview of continuity and changes in U.S. consumer retail shopping patterns for meat products, dairy products, and meat & dairy alternatives. The purchasing, demographic, and psychographic data presented draws on the MRI-Simmons national consumer survey series, primarily referencing the Spring 2019 survey release, but also providing for historical perspective selected data back through Spring 2009.

Trended data and current key demographics are provided for the following topics:

  • Household use of beef, lamb, veal, chicken, turkey, seafood, and other meat products (including bacon, sausage, jerky, and more)
  • Household use of dairy products including cheese, butter, milk, ice cream, yoghurt, sour cream, coffee creamers and more
  • Consumer attitudes toward healthy eating and living
  • Food and beverage product use among vegetarians
  • Household use of meat alternatives, including veggie burgers, tofu, pizza, and more
  • Household use of dairy alternatives, including soy milk and almond milk

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction: Scope and Methodology

2. Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Products

  • Red Meat Usage Rates and Demographics
  • Poultry Usage Rates and Demographics
  • Jerky Is Standout Among Other Meat Products
  • Topline Seafood Usage Rates and Demographics

3. Dairy Foods & Beverages

  • Dairy Product Usage Rates and Demographics

4. Vegetarianism, Meat Alternatives, and Dairy Alternatives

  • Psychographics and Product Purchasing

List of Tables

  • Household Use of Beef, Pork, Lamb, and Veal, 2009-2019 (percent)
  • Household Use of Poultry (Chicken, Turkey, and Cornish Game Hen), 2009-2019 (percent)
  • Household Use of Selected Other Meat Products, 2009-2019 (percent)
  • Household Use of Seafood, 2009-2019 (percent)
  • Household Use of Selected Dairy Food Products, 2009-2019 (percent)
  • Household Use of Selected Dairy Beverage Products, 2009-2019 (percent)
  • Agreement with Selected Healthy Eating & Lifestyle Statements Households Overall vs. Households with Vegetarian Adults, 2009 vs. 2019 (percent)
  • Levels Agreement with the Statement: "I Am Vegetarian," 2009-2019 (percent)
  • Overall Household Use of Meat Alternatives, 2009-2019 (percent)
  • Use of Meat Alternatives Among Households with Vegetarian Adults, 2009-2019 (percent)
  • Types of Meat Alternatives Used Most by Households Overall, 2009-2019 (percent)
  • Types of Meat Alternatives Used Most by Households with Vegetarian Adults, 2009-2019 (percent)
  • Form of Frozen vs. Refrigerated Meat Alternatives Used Most by Households Overall, 2009-2019 (percent)
  • Forms of Frozen vs. Refrigerated Meat Alternatives Used Most by Households With Vegetarian Adults, 2009-2019 (percent)
  • Brand of Meat Alternatives Used Most by Households Overall, 2009-2019 (percent)
  • Brand of Meat Alternatives Used Most by Households with Vegetarian Adults, 2009-2019 (percent)
  • Overall Household Use of Non-Dairy Alternative Beverages, 2017 vs. 2019 (percent)
  • Household Use of Non-Dairy Alternative Beverages Among Households with Vegetarian Adults, 2017 vs. 2019 (percent)
  • Type of Non-Dairy Alternative Beverages Used Most by Households Overall, 2017 vs. 2019 (percent)
  • Type of Non-Dairy Alternative Beverages Used Most by Households with Vegetarian Adults, 2017 vs. 2019 (percent)
  • Brand of Non-Dairy Alternative Beverages Used Most by Households Overall, 2017 vs. 2019 (percent)
  • Brand of Non-Dairy Alternative Beverages Used Most by Households with Vegetarian Adults, 2017 vs. 2019 (percent)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z7ytfk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2019-meat-dairy-vegetarian-and-vegan-eating-trends-300945503.html

Research and Markets

Nachrichten

