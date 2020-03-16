16.03.2020 21:30:00

2019 Insights into Enabling Independence for Seniors and Caregivers in Connected Solutions in the United States

DUBLIN, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enabling Independence: Connected Solutions for Seniors and Caregivers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses the aging with independence market and highlights leading use cases, including safety, medication management, wellness, and social engagement.

It profiles leading efforts from service providers and product manufacturers, examines business models and partnership requirements, and includes a five-year forecast of PERS and sensor-based independent living solutions for seniors at home.

Over the next several decades, the number of Americans ages 65 and older will double to over 80 million by 2050. Three out of four consumers ages 40 and older expect to live in their own homes when they turn 80, and the costs of assisted living facilities will make aging in the home the only option for many Americans. Service providers, professional security monitoring and PERS monitoring companies, which have existing footprints in the home, are exploring opportunities to serve this population.

Companies Mentioned

  • AARP
  • ADT Security Systems Inc.
  • Alarm.com
  • Alert Response, LLC
  • Apple
  • Bay Alarm Medical
  • BioSensics
  • Connect America
  • Consumer Cellular
  • Essence Group
  • FallCall
  • GreatCall (Best Buy)
  • Life Alert Emergency
  • Life Safety Monitoring
  • LifePod
  • Medical Guardian
  • MobileHelp
  • Norbert Health
  • Nortek Security & Control
  • Philips Lifeline
  • Response, Inc.
  • Safety Labs Health & Wellness
  • Samsung
  • TruSense

Key Topics Covered:

1. Bottom Line

2. The PERS Spectrum

3. Alternative Emergency Solutions

4. Messaging for PERS: Empowering the User

5. Business Models

6. Opportunity in the Security Channel

7. Innovation

8. PERS Five-Year Forecast

9. Implications and Recommendations

10. Appendix

11. Citations

12. Attribution

  • List of Figures
  • PERS Adoption
  • The Senior Assistive Solution Spectrum
  • Emergency Response Devices Appealing to Caregivers
  • Mobile Phones as a PERS Alternative
  • Smart Watches as a PERS Alternative
  • Smart Speakers as a PERS Alternative
  • Residential Security as a PERS Alternative
  • PERS Purchase Channels
  • Examining the PERS User Base
  • Consumer Interest in Security System Features
  • PERS Technological Innovation & Product Design
  • US PERS Forecast - Users
  • US PERS Forecast - Revenue

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w94t3m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2019-insights-into-enabling-independence-for-seniors-and-caregivers-in-connected-solutions-in-the-united-states-301024887.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:00
Neuer Kursrutsch - Notenbanken fluten die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
12:30
Ölpreise weiter im freien Fall
10:21
Vontobel: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:40
Börsianer zwischen Panik und Hoffnung
09:00
Market Swings and Evolving Storylines
08:46
Es bleibt ungemütlich
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
mehr
Neuer Kursrutsch - Notenbanken fluten die Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum konnte der Goldpreis von der Corona-Panik bisher nicht profitieren
Lufthansa holt bis zu 4'000 Urlauber zurück nach Deutschland
US-Notenbank lockert Geldpolitik massiv - Leitzins fast auf null gesenkt
Goldman Sachs mit Kauf-Empfehlung: UBS-Aktie mit über 50 Prozent Aufstiegspotenzial
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 11: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Diese WhatsApp-Features sollten Sie kennen
Das passiert beim Halving mit dem Bitcoin - und seinem Kurs
SMI knickt erneut ein - unter 8'000 Zählern
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Cramer: Amazon-Aktien sind auch trotz Corona-Krise ein guter Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Corona-Sorgen belasten weiterhin: SMI erobert 8'000 Zähler zurück -- DAX schliesst unter 9'000-Punkte-Marke -- Dow geht mit deutlichem Verlust aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt dämmte die anfangs herben Verluste im Verlauf ein. Der deutsche Leitindex erholte sich ebenfalls etwas. An der Wall Street lösten sich die Indizes zwar von ihren Tiefs, schlossen aber dennoch deutlich tiefer. Die Märkte in Fernost verzeichneten ebenfalls deutliche Abgaben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB