2019 Insights into Enabling Independence for Seniors and Caregivers in Connected Solutions in the United States

DUBLIN, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enabling Independence: Connected Solutions for Seniors and Caregivers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses the aging with independence market and highlights leading use cases, including safety, medication management, wellness, and social engagement.

It profiles leading efforts from service providers and product manufacturers, examines business models and partnership requirements, and includes a five-year forecast of PERS and sensor-based independent living solutions for seniors at home.

Over the next several decades, the number of Americans ages 65 and older will double to over 80 million by 2050. Three out of four consumers ages 40 and older expect to live in their own homes when they turn 80, and the costs of assisted living facilities will make aging in the home the only option for many Americans. Service providers, professional security monitoring and PERS monitoring companies, which have existing footprints in the home, are exploring opportunities to serve this population.



Companies Mentioned



AARP

ADT Security Systems Inc.

Alarm.com

Alert Response, LLC

Apple

Bay Alarm Medical

BioSensics

Connect America

Consumer Cellular

Essence Group

FallCall

GreatCall (Best Buy)

Life Alert Emergency

Life Safety Monitoring

LifePod

Medical Guardian

MobileHelp

Norbert Health

Nortek Security & Control

Philips Lifeline

Response, Inc.

Safety Labs Health & Wellness

Samsung

TruSense

Key Topics Covered:



1. Bottom Line



2. The PERS Spectrum



3. Alternative Emergency Solutions



4. Messaging for PERS: Empowering the User



5. Business Models



6. Opportunity in the Security Channel



7. Innovation



8. PERS Five-Year Forecast



9. Implications and Recommendations



10. Appendix



11. Citations



12. Attribution

List of Figures

PERS Adoption

The Senior Assistive Solution Spectrum

Emergency Response Devices Appealing to Caregivers

Mobile Phones as a PERS Alternative

Smart Watches as a PERS Alternative

Smart Speakers as a PERS Alternative

Residential Security as a PERS Alternative

PERS Purchase Channels

Examining the PERS User Base

Consumer Interest in Security System Features

PERS Technological Innovation & Product Design

US PERS Forecast - Users

US PERS Forecast - Revenue

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w94t3m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2019-insights-into-enabling-independence-for-seniors-and-caregivers-in-connected-solutions-in-the-united-states-301024887.html

SOURCE Research and Markets