02.01.2020 03:36:00

2019 Hainan Camping Exposition Attracts 50,000 Visitors

HAIKOU, China, Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  On December 27-29, 2019 Hainan Camping Exposition was held in Haikou. The Expo has been successfully held for five sessions, attracting many RV enterprises, self-driving outdoor camping equipment enterprises, camp supporting facilities and outdoor equipment enterprises, providing direct and convenient consumption opportunities for the vast number of RV campers and visitors, as well as providing a professional platform for related domestic enterprises to understand each other and reach cooperation.

Coastal Tourism

With a total area of about 30,000 square meters, the exhibition area is divided into seven sections themed on RV, log cabin, outdoor equipment, low-altitude flight and camping goods, intensively displaying the advanced RV camping equipment, outdoor products, fashionable outdoor sports methods, rural tourism pastoral complexes, new leisure tourism formats, etc. According to the Red Sail MICE, the organizer of the Camping Exposition, The activity "Self-driving Tour in Hainan" was specially planned for the Expo, to invite tourists from all over the country who come to Hainan for self-driving tours.

At the same time, the 12th China Camping Tourism Forum and the standard training courses on Self-driving Travel Destination Rating and Quality Rating of Auto and Recreational Vehicle Camp. The Forum has been successfully held for 11 session, aiming at further developing Hainan's self-driving and RV camping tourism market, improving Hainan's related service level, and promoting Hainan's leisure culture and tourism resources.

According to reports, in Hainan's elaborate 10 tourism product systems, RV camping tourism is the key development object of industrial tourism. Hainan strongly supports the development of RV camping, has launched a series of measures to promote the overall tourism construction, including the release of high-quality self-driving tourist routes and the construction of high-quality camps. In the past two years, the RV camping in Hainan has developed rapidly and the RV camping tourism market is in the ascendant.

In the future, Hainan Camping Exposition will continue to rely on Hainan's policy and location advantages, gather industrial resources and take international and domestic tourism equipment display transactions as the carrier to jointly promote the integrative development of RV camping industry and other industries. It will also strengthen the construction of self-driving tourism destinations, and devote greater effort to the construction of Hainan Free Trade Zone (Port) and the international tourism consumption center.

Image Attachments Links:
http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=354913

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2019-hainan-camping-exposition-attracts-50-000-visitors-300980338.html

SOURCE Red Sail MICE

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

30.12.19
EUR/USD – Widerstand geknackt
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro zum Dollar auf den höchsten Stand seit vier Monaten - Franken schwächt sich ab
Darum sieht Goldman Sachs in 2020 einen "Baby-Bärenmarkt" bei Anleihen
Wall Street-Experte optimistisch für 2020
4. Quartal 2019: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
So starten Bitcoin & Co. ins Jahr 2020
Ölpreis, Goldpreis & Co: Das sind die Tops & Flops der Rohstoffe im Jahr 2019
Dezember 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Cannabis-Aktien 2020: Das könnte nächstes Jahr bevorstehen
Cembra Money Bank hat wohl die Finma im Haus - Cembra mit Stellungnahme - Aktie tiefer
SMI nach Rekordjahr am letzten Handelstag 2019 im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung tiefer - starkes Plus in 2019

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI nach Rekordjahr am letzten Handelstag 2019 im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung tiefer - starkes Plus in 2019
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag des Jahres mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex wies rote Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;