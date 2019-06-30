2019 Echemi Natural Extracts Sourcing Meeting Comes to a Successful End

SHANGHAI, June 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 2019 Echemi Natural Extracts Sourcing Meeting was held at the meeting area of W6, SNIEC, Shanghai on June 19. The sourcing meeting invited David Zhang, the founder of Echemi, and Wang Xiaokun, President of Shaanxi Plant Extract Association, as special guests to analyze the development trend of plant extract industry. This meeting provided face-to-face communication opportunities for more than 40 global buyers of plant extracts and 100 Chinese suppliers, many of whom reached cooperation intention.

At 9:30 a.m., David Zhang firstly made an opening speech, showing the warmest welcome to all the distinguished guests. And then, based on the recent natural extracts market, which was also the focus of this exhibition, David said, "As a leading part of food and pharmaceutical industry business in China, Echemi is focusing on trends in product prices, market and environmentally-friendly products."

"In 2006-2018, the market scale of global plant extract industry is on the rise. In 2006, the global plant extract industry market size reached only 10.1 billion US dollars. As of 2018, the global plant extract industry market scale increased to 38.95 billion US dollars, an increase of 16.97%. The average annual market development speed is about 12.5%." David Zhang said on the opening ceremony.

At 9:50 a.m., Wang Xiaokun from Shaanxi Plant Extract Association delivered a speech entitled Analysis of China Natural Extract Market. In his speech, Mr. Wang introduced the industry overview, and mentioned ways to find good suppliers and products, and to think deeply for the market. He also analyzed the export situation of plant extracts from product categories, national markets, enterprises and other aspects, and analyzed the supply and demand, market size and competitive pattern of the industry.

Wang pointed out, "Now in China, there are almost 2000 herbal extract corporations, 500 of which are on a medium or high scale. The scale of industry is about 100 billion RMB, and export volume is 2 billion USD." Taking the export market of plant extracts in 2017 as an example, he added, "The European market is stable, with an export volume of us $440 million, up 7.7% year on year; Asia's export volume reaches $890 million, up 1.22% year on year, and the North American market rises steadily, with exports of 480 million us dollars, up 9.8 percent year-on-year."

The sourcing meeting began at 10 a.m. With the help of this meeting, overseas buyers got information about suppliers, and suppliers also demonstrated their production and sales capabilities. At the meeting, global buyers of plant extracts held friendly exchanges with Chinese suppliers, many of whom reached cooperation intention.

2019 Echemi Natural Extracts Sourcing Meeting gets a wonderful completion. As a leading part of chemical business in China and a professional B2B platform, Echemi aims to provide better products and services to global chemical companies. In the future, Echemi will provide more personalized services for buyers and suppliers with various requests. There is a lot to look forward to.

