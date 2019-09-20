+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
2019 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Buyer's Guide

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service 2019 Buyer's Guide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2019 Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) report offers our first glimpse at the global adoption of DRaaS. Not surprisingly, global trends mimic the U.S., with nearly half of businesses surveyed by the publisher currently using DRaaS to protect their data. An additional 34% of businesses say they expect to implement DRaaS by 2021, bringing total adoption close to 80% within two years.

Today's hypercompetitive business environment requires not only maintaining the highest levels of system availability but capitalizing on unique differentiators like data. For most businesses, data - whether customer, research-driven, or market-based - is a concrete asset that is being leveraged in new and different ways, in activities such as product development and marketing. Businesses are also storing more data than ever before, whether for revenue-generating activities or as a result of activities like a backup.

At the same time, regulations surrounding data, from the European GDPR to US-based HIPAA regulation and HITRUST certification, require data to be handled with extreme care. When companies lose data, it costs approximately $150 per record lost, with the average data breach costing businesses $3.9 million. As a result, businesses are placing greater importance on data backup and recovery.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

  • DRaaS Adoption by Region
  • Market Overview - Definitions
  • Analysis of DRaaS Drivers and Restraints
  • DRaaS Market Drivers
  • DRaaS Market Restraints

DRaaS Providers

DRaaS Selection Criteria

  • DRaaS Deployment Models
  • Redundancy & SLAs
  • DRaaS Security
  • DRaaS Recovery Objectives
  • Environments Protected
  • DRaaS Regional Recovery Capabilities
  • DRaaS Service Testing
  • Disaster Declaration Methods
  • DRaaS Pricing Models

The Last Word

  • Legal Disclaimer

Appendix

  • Provider Listing

