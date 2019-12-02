02.12.2019 06:08:00

2019 China-Shenyang International Friendship Gala Evening and the 4th Shenyang in the Eyes of Foreigners Theme Party Was Held in Shenyang

SHENYANG, China, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2019 China-Shenyang International Friendship Gala Evening and the 4th Shenyang in the Eyes of Foreigners Theme Party was presented in the studio of Shenyang Radio and Television Station. It was sponsored by the Publicity Department of the CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee, and jointly undertaken by the Information Office of Shenyang Municipal Government, Shenyang Radio and Television Station on the evening of November 30.

The party was divided into three chapters, "beautiful home", "common home" and "friendship home", which combined thoughts, artistry and internationalism. The party aimed at strengthening the communication between Shenyang and international world and enhancing the deep friendship between Shenyang people and foreign friends.

A new African dance created by Shenyang Medical College was very popular in the party; The millennium pact starred by Indian students which stuck to the theme of the Times; The call of the road performed by a Russian model was riveting; The "pedal umbrella" performed by the Shenyang acrobatic troupe was exciting. Nearly 100 foreign friends from more than 30 countries including the United States, Poland, the United Kingdom, Congo, Zambia, Morocco and so on presented their new programs of singing and dancing, opera, acrobatics and so on. Foreign friends with different skin colors blew a strong "Chinese Wind" on the stage, which fully displaying the hospitality of Shenyang international metropolis and the wonderful gathering-together scene of Chinese and foreign friends, and it fully displaying the international charm of Shenyang.

Image Attachments Links:
http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=352547

