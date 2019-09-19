2019 BIASC Building Industry Show Generates Exceptional Response with Distinguished Keynoters Led by Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) will hold its 2019 Building Industry Show (BIS) again this year at the beautiful Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, California, on Oct. 23 and 24. The Pechanga venue was highly popular with attendees in 2018, leading to a return engagement for 2019.

"This trade show is completely non-traditional on many levels, including having our speakers interact with our audiences through dialogue, not speeches," said BIASC CEO Jeff Montejano. "This year will also be the first time our show hosts a former U.S. Vice President, which is part of an effort to encompass a broader and higher level of expertise with a perfect blend of national politics and the latest technology advances from Amazon."

The first day of the event will feature a Utility Boot Camp as well as first-class entertainment in the form of an afternoon Builders Cup Golf Championship or Temecula Wine Country Tour, followed by an evening Builders & Bourbon event. The two afternoon events have proven so successful that additional tee times are being added as well as a second bus for the winery tour to meet demand this year.

Day two will feature keynote presentations by three very distinguished leaders from the worlds of politics, real estate development and technology:

Dick Cheney – 46 th Vice President of the United States in the George W. Bush administration. Prior positions included Deputy Assistant to Richard Nixon ; Assistant to the President, White House Deputy Chief of Staff and White House Chief of Staff under Gerald Ford ; U.S. Representative from Wyoming ; and Secretary of Defense under George H.W. Bush . He also served as Chairman and Chief Executive of oil field services firm Halliburton.

– 46 Vice President of in the George W. Bush administration. Prior positions included Deputy Assistant to ; Assistant to the President, White House Deputy Chief of Staff and White House Chief of Staff under ; U.S. Representative from ; and Secretary of Defense under . He also served as Chairman and Chief Executive of oil field services firm Halliburton. Sheryl Palmer – Chairman and CEO of Taylor Morrison . Palmer's expertise spans land acquisition, sales and marketing, development, and operations management. Under her leadership, the company is focused on strategic growth opportunities, operational excellence and the customer experience. She also serves on the National Board of Directors and Executive Committee of HomeAid America and the Executive Committee of the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University .

– Chairman and CEO of . Palmer's expertise spans land acquisition, sales and marketing, development, and operations management. Under her leadership, the company is focused on strategic growth opportunities, operational excellence and the customer experience. She also serves on the National Board of Directors and Executive Committee of HomeAid America and the Executive Committee of the Joint Center for Housing Studies at . Peter Lopez – Principal Solutions Architect for Amazon Web Services. Lopez provides professional guidance to global customers on best practices for adopting cloud technologies, including applications for smart homes. He is adept at communicating cloud concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences. His previous experience includes positions with Microsoft, Technicolor and Walt Disney Internet Group.

In addition, the annual exhibit floor will be available featuring a broad array of product and service providers to the building industry showcasing their latest offerings and expertise for attendees. The day will be capped off by a Monsters of Rock Battle of the Bands.

Tickets to the 2019 Building Industry Show have been in high demand. Moreover, strong interest in the event has reportedly driven an increase in association membership.

To learn more about the 2019 Business Industry Show (registration, exhibiting, sponsorships), visit https://buildingindustryshow.com .

For more information on the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit www.biasc.org .

About BIASC

The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) is the voice of the region's building industry, with four chapters offering localized services to building professionals from Ventura to the southern tip of Orange County. Throughout its 90-year history, the association has served its builder and associate members by anticipating, protecting and promoting their common interests through its many programs, services, councils and committees. www.biasc.org

PHOTO DOWNLOAD

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2019-biasc-building-industry-show-generates-exceptional-response-with-distinguished-keynoters-led-by-former-us-vice-president-dick-cheney-300921957.html

SOURCE Building Industry Association of Southern California, Inc.