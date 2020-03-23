<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.03.2020 20:30:00

2019 Annual Report Publication

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA, March 23rd 2020 – The Kudelski Group has published its 2019 annual report on its website. The report is available under the following link:

https://www.nagra.com/investors/publications

Publication du Rapport Annuel 2019

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Suisse, et Phoenix (AZ), USA, le 23 mars 2020 – Le Groupe Kudelski a publié son rapport annuel 2019 sur son site Internet. Le rapport est disponible sous le lien suivant :

https://www.nagra.com/investors/publications

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

Media contacts

Cédric Alber

Kudelski Group – Corporate Communications

Director - Media Relations

+41 79 647 61 71

+1 (415) 962-5005

cedric.alber@nagra.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Kudelski S.A. (I)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kudelski S.A. (I)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Ölpreis fällt auf 17-Jahrestief
12:21
Gemeinsam stark
09:07
Vontobel: derimail - Credit Linked Note auf LafargeHolcim mit 2.20% p.a.
08:11
SMI vor neuem Ungemach
20.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
19.03.20
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kudelski S.A. (I) 2.55 -14.29% Kudelski S.A. (I)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Chef warnt Mitarbeiter vor "aufziehendem Sturm" - Aktie fällt deutlich
Wall Street tiefrot -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 12: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Vor Halving: So könnte sich der Bitcoin-Kurs bis Mai entwickeln
Nach Pannenserie und erneuter Belastungsprobe: Swisscom in der Bredouille
Corona-Panik: Darum bleibt ein Experte "optimistisch und bullish gegenüber Aktien"
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Shell stemmt sich mit Kostensenkungen gegen Corona-Pandemie - Aktie dreht ins Plus
Netflix reduziert Bitrate in Europa: Droht der Schweiz bald die Zwangspause?
Helvetia-GV findet ohne Aktionäre statt - Verzögerung bei Übernahme in Spanien - Aktie unter Druck

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street tiefrot -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex wechselten am Montag mehrfach das Vorzeichen und gaben zum Handelsschluss nach. Die Wall Street kann nicht von neuen Stützungsmassnahmen der Fed profitieren. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien ging es am Montag mehrheitlich abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB