26.10.2019 00:45:00
2019 Analysis of Change in China Telecoms' 5G Deployment Plans Following China's Early 5G Commercialization
DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of Change in Chinese Telecoms' 5G Deployment Plans Following China's Early 5G Commercialization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of 5G service licenses granted to three major Chinese telecom operators as well as China Broadcasting Network, looks at their 5G network coverage, and examines how their 5G network structure has shifted from SA (Standalone) 5G NR to NSA (Non-standalone) 5G architecture.
On June 6, 2019, China's MIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) granted 5G licenses to China's three major telecom operators including China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom, as well as China Broadcasting Network, allowing them to provide commercial 5G services. This move marks the commercialization of 5G six months ahead of schedule.
The Chinese government's decision to grant 5G licenses ahead of schedule is to keep up with the US, Korea, Switzerland, and the UK which have launched commercial 5G services. By doing so, the Chinese government hopes to boost domestic demand to help Huawei overcome the US ban which has affected its business dramatically.
List of Topics
- Background of China's MIIT granting 5G licenses to China's three major telecom operator: China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom
- Outline of China's efforts from pre-commercialization to commercialization of 5G
Key Topics Covered:
1.Background
2. From Pre-commercialization to Commercialization, China Accelerates 5G Rollout
2.1 Issuance of 5G Licenses Prompts Telecoms to Increase and Speed up 5G Investment
2.2 Telecoms Take a Sharp Turn from SA to NSA
2.2.1 To Offer Huawei a Way Out of US Ban by Boosting Domestic Demand
2.2.2 Issuance of 5G Licenses to Drive China towards NSA Architecture
3. Perspective
Companies Mentioned
- China Broadcasting Network
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- Datang Telecom
- Ericsson
- Huawei
- ITU
- Nokia
- ZTE
