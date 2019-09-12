2018 HMDA Peer Data and 2019 Census Files Now Available in RiskExec

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurity Technologies announces the successful integration of FFIEC Census 2019 and National Snapshot 2018 Peer HMDA files into RiskExec, its comprehensive web-based compliance reporting and analysis platform that automates HMDA, CRA, redlining, and fair lending processes.

By Monday, September 2, RiskExec tested and loaded all FFIEC Census changes for its customers and by Saturday, September 7 had validated and loaded the National Snapshot 2018 Peer HMDA into its platform.

"We understand the critical impact these data files have on our clients' ability to perform analysis. It is our primary goal to be the first to make FFIEC data available to our clients. As a SaaS model solution, RiskExec is built to nimbly test and load updates quickly and correctly so our clients benefit from immediate analysis," says Luke Wimer, Chief Operating Officer of Asurity Technologies.

The 2019 Census file release includes 1,308 updates, approximately 1,200 of which are Census Tract Low- and Moderate- Income (LMI) changes, that affect HMDA and CRA analysis.

"We were surprised at the amount of Census changes provided," says Dr. Anurag Agarwal, President and chief architect of RiskExec. "It's critical that our customers have the ability to quickly review in RiskExec how these changes impact their analysis. All HMDA and CRA analysis done on 2019 data that involved LMI could have a significant impact based on these updates. In addition, the HMDA Peer data also includes a new derived field that indicates whether a loan is considered Conforming."

From goal setting, dedicated redlining analysis and interactive mapping to peer rankings and data visualization, RiskExec provides executive and regulatory reporting for the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA), Community Reinvestment Act (CRA), redlining, and fair lending compliance requirements.

Asurity Technologies delivers compliance focused products and solutions to the mortgage lending industry. Asurity's offerings include RiskExec, a reporting and analytics platform for HMDA, CRA, redlining, and fair lending, and AsurityDocs, a leading solution for the dynamic preparation of compliant mortgage document packages. For additional information, please visit www.asurity.com.

