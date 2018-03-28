SHANGHAI, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To be held on April 26-27 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center and hosted by UBM Sinoexpo, the summit's theme is "Smart Retail, Leading a Smart New Life," and will gather experts and leaders to discuss the current developments and future prospects of the retail (automation) industry.

A Revolution in Retail

As China enters a new era of smart retail, companies face tremendous challenges to traditional retail and e-commerce, and leaders need to embrace and integrate all aspects to thrive. The organizers of the summit hope to discover new retail revolutions through this premiere event.

This summit is committed to building a platform for acquiring industry-leading information, exploring industry trends for domestic and foreign industry elites; and finding opportunities for business partners to have extensive exchanges and in-depth cooperation.

The Summit will hold the 2018 Shanghai International Smart Retailing Exhibition and the 15th China International Self-service, Kiosk and Vending Show (CVS2018) in the same period. More than 1,000 professionals, brands and e-commerce sites in the smart retail industry are expected to participate at the two-day conference.

Summit Highlights

Global industry bigwigs will share authoritative viewpoints and cutting-edge technologies, as well as forecasting new trends in the industry.

More than 40 well-known media outlets will be present at the conference, to broadcast key issues and to conduct interviews to increase the visibility the participants.

More than 50 government officials, associations, investors, CEOs and founders of domestic and foreign leading companies will be there to discuss new retail innovations in the industry.

Key Content

Expect keynote speeches, group discussions, and an awards ceremony will be held during the two-day summit. Leaders of relevant government departments and industry experts will share knowledge and experiences, provide interpretation of industry-related policies, as well as analyses of industry development opportunities.

Other highlights :

Innovative Applications: Well-known integrators in the retail industry will explore innovative application designs, and integration of new technologies.

Technology Sharing: Technology-based companies with profound influence in the industry will share innovative breakthroughs vis-a-vis the retail industry.

Cases Studies: Industry-leading system integrators will share successful experiences in retail applications.

Industry Leaders

Leaders from NAMA, JVMA, Performance Architect, JD.com, Tencent, Suning Yunye, YouBao, Orange of Angels, Lai Yifen, Rainbow Department Store, Innovative Factory, Sinoway Herb, CityBox, Jian 24 Unmanned Convenience Store, Hisense Commercial Software and other companies are confirmed to attend the summit as speakers. They will focus on, and discuss in-depth, the development of smart retail, technological innovation, artificial intelligence and other hot topics.

