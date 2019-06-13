2018-2019 fiscal year - Loto-Québec reports strong financial results

MONTRÉAL, June 13, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Loto-Québec's 2018–2019 Annual Report was tabled this morning in the National Assembly. The Corporation's total revenues were $2.827 billion, exceeding its previous fiscal results by $84.9 million, or 3.1%. The net income totalled $1.408 billion, up $72.7 million, or 5.4%.

KEY FIGURES Total revenues $2.827 billion +3.1% Net income $1.408 billion +5.4% Prizes paid out1 $1.160 billion +12.9%

REVENUES BY BUSINESS SECTOR Lotteries $955.7 million +8.7% Casinos $917.9 million +1.2% Gaming establishments2 $979.5 million -0.2% Online gaming3 $105.4 million +23.2%

QUOTE

"Over the past five fiscal years, even with our total revenues on the rise, we've maintained tight control over our expenses. That's helped to improve our productivity," says Lynne Roiter, President and CEO of Loto-Québec. "The ratio of net income over revenues has also risen from 45.5% in 2014–2015 to 49.8% in 2018–2019. All of our business sectors are contributing to the increase in net income, which reflects the efforts being made right across the Corporation."

HIGHLIGHTS

The increase in lottery revenues is primarily due to the strong performance of Lotto Max, for which sales were over $52.3 million , or 30.6% higher than those of the 2017–2018 fiscal year. The instant lottery category also showed continued growth (up $18.8 million , or 12.3%) due to the overwhelming popularity of permanent games and the holiday collection.

The casino sector delivered strong results, mainly due to the success of its themed promotions, which attracted close to 10 million customers. Despite road work and difficulties getting to the site, the Casino de Montréal managed to see an increase in revenues.

The drop in gaming establishment revenues can be attributed to the reconfiguring of the video lottery terminal network in bars, for which sales decreased by $6.7 million , or 0.7%. The drop was more pronounced in sectors that lost terminals.

The total revenues (lottery and casino games) generated by lotoquebec.com totalled $105.4 million , which is an increase of $19.8 million , or 23.2%, versus the previous fiscal year. Improving the ease of navigation between product lines improved the website's market share.

Responsible commercialization is a constant priority for Loto-Québec. Several information and awareness-raising initiatives were launched in the 2018–2019 fiscal year, including a campaign about the importance of respecting one's limits, an online video explaining how luck works, and a new slide-out menu on lotoquebec.com that links to information on responsible gambling.

Loto-Québec owes its outstanding results to the vision outlined in its 2017–2020strategic plan: the Corporation has stayed focused on the customer, strengthened its focus on gaming and entertainment, maintained its responsible commercialization approach, and continued to improve its work processes in order to optimize convergence, agility and efficiency.

The French version of the 2018–2019 Annual Report [PDF – 5.5 MB] is available on Loto-Québec'swebsite. The English version will be available at a later date.



_________________________

1Prizes paid out to lottery, bingo and Kinzo winners.

2The gaming establishments sector includes the bar network, and gaming, bingo and Kinzo halls.

3The revenues generated by lotoquebec.com are included in both the lottery and casino portions of the financial results.

