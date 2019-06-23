23.06.2019 23:00:00

2018-19 IMV ServiceTrak™ Imaging Awards for PET and Nuclear Medicine (SPECT)

ARLINGTON, Va., June 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today IMV, part of Science and Medicine Group and the leading market research and business intelligence provider to the medical imaging industry, announced the category winners of the 2019 IMV ServiceTrak™ Imaging Awards for PET and Nuclear Medicine (SPECT).

PET

  • Best Service: GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare North America, and Siemens Healthineers
  • Best Customer Satisfaction: GE Healthcare
  • Best System Performance: Siemens Healthineers

Nuclear Medicine (SPECT)

  • Best Service: Siemens Healthineers
  • Best Customer Satisfaction: Siemens Healthineers
  • Best System Performance: Siemens Healthineers

About IMV ServiceTrak™ Imaging Awards

IMV produces an annual series of proprietary ServiceTrak™ Imaging reports derived from extensive phone interviews with imaging professionals in hospital departments and independent imaging centers in the U.S. Imaging professionals are asked to rate their level of satisfaction with the equipment manufacturers, system performance and the service received for their imaging equipment. Satisfaction ratings are collected on a 10-point scale, in which 10 = "excellent" and 1 = "very poor." Report analysis is based on the percentage of highly satisfied (%HS) responses that are represented by satisfaction ratings of a 9 or 10 on this scale.

The ServiceTrak™ Imaging Awards are presented to the manufacturer with the highest %HS in each of three categories, representing the Industry Best of Customer Satisfaction, System Performance, and Service. The Best of Customer Satisfaction award is given to the manufacturer who has the highest %HS responses when asked to rate the likelihood they will purchase again from their current manufacturer. The Best of System Satisfaction award is given to the manufacturer whose customers have the highest %HS responses when asked to rate their overall system performance. The Best of Service award is given to the manufacturer whose customers give the highest %HS responses when asked to rate overall OEM service performance.

The 2019 ServiceTrak™ PET awards are based on interviews conducted in 2019 with respondents in 258 unique imaging locations having 281 PET systems.

The 2019 ServiceTrak™ Nuclear Medicine (SPECT) awards are based on interviews conducted in 2019 with respondents in 449 unique imaging locations having 788 unique nuclear medicine systems.

 

SOURCE IMV ServiceTrak™ Imaging Awards

