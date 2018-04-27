<
27.04.2018 13:40:00

2017 Annual Report of Silvano Fashion Group AS

The Supervisory Board of Silvano Fashion Group AS approved on the meeting held on 20.04.2018 the Annual Report for 2017  and profit allocation proposal for the year 2017 of AS Silvano Fashion Group for presentation on the annual shareholders meeting.  The financial results remain unchanged compared to unaudited figures published on 01.03.2018.

The consolidated audited Annual Report for 2017 of Silvano Fashion Group AS is available on the websites of Nasdaq Baltic www.nasdaqbaltic.com and SFG www.silvanofashion.com.

Jarek Särgava
Silvano Fashion Group AS
Member of the Board
Phone +372 6845 000
Email: info@silvanofashion.com

Attachment

