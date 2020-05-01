|
20 Questions to Help Shape Your Food and Nutrition Strategy to Navigate the COVID-19 Pandemic
Food companies everywhere are wondering what Covid-19 will mean for levels of demand and for consumption patterns.
The purpose of this report is to:
- Set out what the most likely impacts on strategy will be
- Enable you to think in a structured way about what might change for your business,
- And how your strategy should evolve to respond to the changes.
The top-12 questions in depth:
- Will discussion about diet-related disease intensify and put more pressure on food producers?
- Will healthy ageing be brought back into focus?
- Will immunity dominate NPD and innovation?
- What will happen to the big consumer trends? Will they accelerate or take a pause?
- Will local provenance' become more important for brands and ingredients?
- Will there be an enduring shift to selling direct-to-consumer?
- Will retailing become more local, more independent?
- What will happen to foodservice business and dining out?
- Will packaging stage a comeback?
- Will hygiene, safety and quality matter more?
- Will there be fewer brandsand fewer start-ups?
- Will online inuencers retain their inuence? Or will people turn more to experts?
The report includes key data in the following charts and tables:
Charts
Chart 1: Most common co-morbidities in Covid-19 diseased patients in Italy
Chart 2: Prevalence of underlying conditions in Covid-19 patients in U.S.
Chart 3: Deaths in Covid-19 positive cases per age segment in Italy and Spain
Chart 4: Absolute number of deaths by age group in Italy
Chart 5: Google searches worldwide for immunity & digestion
Chart 6: Google searches worldwide - Vitamin C and elderberry are winners
Chart 7: Jump in Google searches in Spanish for traditional immune-supporting foods
Chart 8: Google searches for probiotics and immunity have surged
Chart 9: Posts on #keto and #keto diet rocket on Instagram
Tables
Table 1: Most common comorbidities observed in Covid-19 positive deceased patients in Italy
