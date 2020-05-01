+++ Bitcoin Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! +++ -w-
01.05.2020 16:15:00

20 Questions to Help Shape Your Food and Nutrition Strategy to Navigate the COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food and Nutrition Strategy in a Coronavirus world - 20 Questions to Help Shape Your Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Food companies everywhere are wondering what Covid-19 will mean for levels of demand and for consumption patterns.

The purpose of this report is to:

  • Set out what the most likely impacts on strategy will be
  • Enable you to think in a structured way about what might change for your business,
  • And how your strategy should evolve to respond to the changes.

The top-12 questions in depth:

  • Will discussion about diet-related disease intensify and put more pressure on food producers?
  • Will healthy ageing be brought back into focus?
  • Will immunity dominate NPD and innovation?
  • What will happen to the big consumer trends? Will they accelerate or take a pause?
  • Will local provenance' become more important for brands and ingredients?
  • Will there be an enduring shift to selling direct-to-consumer?
  • Will retailing become more local, more independent?
  • What will happen to foodservice business and dining out?
  • Will packaging stage a comeback?
  • Will hygiene, safety and quality matter more?
  • Will there be fewer brandsand fewer start-ups?
  • Will online inuencers retain their inuence? Or will people turn more to experts?

The report includes key data in the following charts and tables:

Charts

Chart 1: Most common co-morbidities in Covid-19 diseased patients in Italy
Chart 2: Prevalence of underlying conditions in Covid-19 patients in U.S.
Chart 3: Deaths in Covid-19 positive cases per age segment in Italy and Spain
Chart 4: Absolute number of deaths by age group in Italy
Chart 5: Google searches worldwide for immunity & digestion
Chart 6: Google searches worldwide - Vitamin C and elderberry are winners
Chart 7: Jump in Google searches in Spanish for traditional immune-supporting foods
Chart 8: Google searches for probiotics and immunity have surged
Chart 9: Posts on #keto and #keto diet rocket on Instagram

Tables

Table 1: Most common comorbidities observed in Covid-19 positive deceased patients in Italy

Companies Mentioned

  • Actimel
  • Activia
  • Ahold Delhaize
  • All Together Now
  • Arla
  • Brand's Essence of Chicken
  • Brownes Dairy
  • Bulk Barn
  • Carrefour
  • Cefuture
  • Cerebos Pacic
  • Chia Sisters
  • Chobani
  • Coldiretti
  • Danone
  • Deliveroo
  • Detox Kitchen Delis
  • Fleury Michon
  • Food Lion
  • Fruits d'ici
  • Grenade
  • Heinz
  • Krispy Kreme
  • Leader Price
  • Londis
  • McColls
  • Mondelez
  • Morrisons
  • Mountain Dairy
  • My/Mo Mochi
  • Nielsen
  • Njie
  • Ollca
  • Panera
  • Panzani
  • Peapod
  • Rabobank
  • Starbucks
  • Stop & Shop
  • Sweetgreen
  • Tesco
  • Texas Roadhouse
  • Thrive Market
  • Tine E+
  • Yakult
  • Zespri

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/avylsw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/20-questions-to-help-shape-your-food-and-nutrition-strategy-to-navigate-the-covid-19-pandemic-301050913.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Nachrichten

