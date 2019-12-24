2-Day Conference - SOX and Internal Controls Update 2020: The Latest Regulatory/Best Practice Changes in Key Areas (Burlingame, CA, United States - June 18-19, 2020)

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SOX and Internal Controls Update 2020" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

SOX and Internal Control best practices continue to evolve. Led by national accounting firm technical experts and complemented by industry panelists, the program includes a combination of lectures and interactive discussions for a deeper understanding of the topics.



Learning Objectives

Understand the latest regulatory/best practice changes in key areas

What to expect under the new administration

Begin to assess the effects of the latest accounting standards on your SOX compliance

Who Should Attend?



CFOs (and their staff), Controllers, VPs of Finance, Financial Managers, Internal Auditors, Tax Accountants, Treasury Staff, Accountants in Industry, Internal Control/SOX personnel, Consultants, Public Accountants, Educators.

Agenda



DAY 1



8:00 - 8:45

Continental Breakfast and Registration

8:45 - 10:15

ICFR Lessons Learned and Best Practices

Common challenged in the SOX program life cycle including risk assessment and control selection and design

Controls related to significant unusual transactions

Information Used in Controls (IUC) and the use of technology to modernize the SOX program

10:15 - 10:30 - Break



10:30 - 12:00

Are Your Internal Controls in Harmony With Your Business

Has your ICFR program kept pace with changes in the business and regulatory landscapes

How do you select and monitor the right scope and mix of controls?

Refreshing your ICFR program can provide additional results

12:00 - 1:00 - Lunch



1:00 - 2:15

Information Provided by Entity (IPE) Update

IPE Requirements

How companies are dealing with IPE

Importance of good IPE controls

IPE in relation to Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

2:15 - 2:25 - Break



2:25 - 3:55

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Update

Understand and control RPA risks

Getting it right from the start rather than patching later

Practical examples and cases

3:55 - 4:00 - Break



4:00 - 5:30

SOX Survey Results Explained

Current state of Sarbanes-Oxley

Benchmarking SOX Costs, Hours and Controls

Key findings

Use of automated control testing and RPA

SOX hours continue to climb

DAY 2



8:45 - 10:00

Latest PCAOB Audit Trends

What is the PCAOB dinging the firms on?

Industry trends

trends Dealing with your auditors

10:00 - 10:10 - Break



10:10 - 11:30

Data Privacy and Impact on Testing SOX Controls

Confidentiality of examples and population

Trends

Where companies are running into issues

11:30 - 12:30

IT General Controls: Deeper Dive

Trends in IT General and Application Controls

Deficiencies

What we are seeing with our clients

12:30 - 1:30 - Lunch



1:30 - 3:00

SOX and the New Revenue Recognition Rules

Data, system and process implications

Risk assessment

Designing and implementing adoption specific controls

What we saw in initial implementation efforts

3:00 - 3:15 - Break



3:15 - 4:30

FAQs - Top Client Questions on SOX & Internal Controls

How can we reduce SOX compliance fees?

Do I have too many key controls?

What is the right/best way to perform an account reconciliation?

I want to go public. What do I need to think about?

How can I streamline my controls with technology and automation?

I'm putting in a new system - what do I need to think about?

What is coming down the pipeline from the PCAOB, external auditors, that I need to know about?

How can I demonstrate that I remediated a material weakness?

Speakers



Matt Svetich Effectus Group, Director of Technical Accounting & Business Development

Effectus Group, Director of Technical Accounting & Business Development Doron Rotman KPMG, Managing Director and National Privacy Service Co-Leader

KPMG, Managing Director and National Privacy Service Co-Leader A ngela Barcelos CFGI, Partner

CFGI, Partner Joseph Prast Deloitte, Partner

Deloitte, Partner Sunita Suryanarayan PwC, Principal

PwC, Principal Ali Gee Deloitte, Senior Manager

Deloitte, Senior Manager Jason Emmons PwC, Managing Director

PwC, Managing Director Kajal Shah Deloitte, Senior Manager

Deloitte, Senior Manager Amit Dewan Aviva Spectrum, Director

Aviva Spectrum, Director Keith Kawashima Protiviti, Managing Director

Protiviti, Managing Director Bassam Qasem KPMG, Senior Manager

KPMG, Senior Manager Daniel Lim Effectus Group, Managing Director

Effectus Group, Managing Director Steven Appeltans Ernst & Young, Senior Manager

Ernst & Young, Senior Manager Cameron Jackson Ernst & Young, Senior Manager

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gtftzq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2-day-conference---sox-and-internal-controls-update-2020-the-latest-regulatorybest-practice-changes-in-key-areas-burlingame-ca-united-states---june-18-19-2020-300979261.html

SOURCE Research and Markets