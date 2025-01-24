Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Trifork Aktie [Valor: 111122781 / ISIN: CH1111227810]
2/2025·Trifork Group AG – Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Trifork
80.00 DKK 1.01%
Company announcement no. 2 / 2025
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 24 January 2025

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Group AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) ("Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork in connection with fixed salaries paid in shares. Reference is made to company announcement no. 1/2025 on 21 January 2025.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJørn Larsen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO
b)Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Group AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Shares







ISIN CH1111227810
b)Nature of the transactionA share of 25% of the fixed monthly salary is paid out in shares as described in company announcement no. 1/2025.
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 01’323
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume —
Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction24 January 2025
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue. Trifork previously held the shares as treasury shares.


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameKristian Wulf-Andersen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCFO
b)Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Group AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Shares







ISIN CH1111227810
b)Nature of the transactionA share of 10% of the fixed monthly salary is paid out in shares as described in company announcement no. 1/2025.
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 0352
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume —
Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction24 January 2025
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue. Trifork previously held the shares as treasury shares.


Information and questions
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17

About Trifork
Trifork is a pioneering global technology partner, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative solutions. With 1,278 professionals across 76 business units in 15 countries, Trifork delivers expertise in inspiring, building, and running advanced software solutions across diverse sectors, including public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. Trifork Labs, the Group’s R&D hub, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic and high-potential technology companies. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

Attachment


