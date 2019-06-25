1st Security Bank Announces the Hiring of Anthony Scott Aceto as Branch Manager in Sequim

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Security Bank is pleased to announce that experienced local banker Anthony Scott Aceto recently accepted the position of Assistant Vice President, Branch Manager in the Bank's Sequim office.

"I am extremely honored to be a part of the 1st Security team," says Anthony. "The leadership team's dedication to creating a positive, welcoming culture and workplace demonstrates that the Bank lives its vision of 'building a great place to work and bank' from the top down. With the company's strong focus on giving back to our communities and our customers, it couldn't be a better fit for me."

Anthony has over 13 years of experience in the banking industry, including 6 years as a Branch Manager. He specializes in working with non-profits, small and large businesses, wealth management and professional services businesses. Anthony received the "Top 10 Personal Bankers Nationwide" award from JP Morgan Chase, was named to the Presidents Club for Top Performance in 2017 and 2018 at his previous financial institution, and was the National Sales and Service Award Recipient at Wells Fargo in 2009.

Anthony is a graduate of training programs at JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo, Small Business Certification through BBVA Compass Bank, and the WBA Management Development Program. He is also active in the Sequim community as a Board Member for Habitat for Humanity, and serves as a Family Mentor Leader for that organization.

1st Security Bank of Washington, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its twenty-one branches, and mortgage services at each branch as well as lending offices in the greater Puget Sound area, SW Washington and the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for the bank.

