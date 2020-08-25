25.08.2020 01:40:00

1st Commercial Credit Expands Texas Territory

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Commercial Credit, LLC  is an Austin Texas based factoring company servicing all of the United States and has recently expanded its sales territory with sales offices in Dallas, Houston and San AntonioTexas.

Raul Esqueda, President of 1st Commercia Credit says "In addition to expanding new office locations throughout the state of Texas, we have had continued growth in new client acquisitions during this year and are now focused on funding "Essential Industries" that may include government contractors, construction contractors and food importers."

The survival of a factoring company requires a diversified portfolio of all industries to spread out risk and income stream diversity. One thing for certain that COVID-19 has pointed out to the factoring industry is that it always needs to have essential businesses in the mix of the portfolio. 

Texas still remains to be the fastest growing state in the united states with business opportunities at every corner. 1st Commercial Credit continues to underwrite small businesses for invoice factoring and purchase order finance that have been in high demand the last few weeks. Most of the applicants we see today have run out of PPP money or have new sales orders and no cash flow to sustain the business.

1st Commercial Credit is based out of Austin, TX and provides supply chain financing in accounts receivable factoring, purchase order finance and trade payables financing for larger companies.

Please visit www.1stcommercialcredit.com for more information.

1st Commercial Credit logo (PRNewsfoto/1st Commerical Credit, LLC)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1st-commercial-credit-expands-texas-territory-301117413.html

SOURCE 1st Commercial Credit, LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 48.87
3.21 %
UBS Group 11.19
2.29 %
Swiss Life Hldg 373.10
1.88 %
CieFinRichemont 59.74
1.84 %
Swiss Re 74.32
1.84 %
Alcon 53.90
0.82 %
Nestle 110.74
0.67 %
Swisscom 518.80
0.62 %
Roche Hldg G 321.60
0.39 %
Novartis 78.63
0.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

24.08.20
Vontobel: Las Vegas für Ihr Portfolio
24.08.20
Mögen die Spiele beginnen
24.08.20
Gold, Dollar Signaling Inflation Risk?
21.08.20
SMI kommt seit Tagen kaum vom Fleck
20.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum Anleger auf Zucker achten sollten
14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Fehler sollte man beim Aktienkauf unbedingt vermeiden
Sulzer kauft Hersteller von Pen-Injektoren für 100 Millionen Euro - Sulzer-Aktie legt zu
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger zündet Kursrakete
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Börsenanleger aufgepasst: So erkennt man die nächste Wachstumsaktie
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 34: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
SMI beendet Handel deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst über 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen starten höher in neue Woche -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Novartis-Aktie im Plus: Novartis-Chef sieht keine rasche Wende bei der Corona-Pandemie
ARYZTA-VR-Kandidat Jordi will ARYZTA in fünf Jahren wieder fitmachen - ARYZTA-Aktie freundlich
Apple will Kartellvorwürfe in Südkorea gegen 70 Millionen Euro beilegen - Apple-Aktie steigt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handel deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst über 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen starten höher in neue Woche -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Die heimischen Märkte wiesen im Montagshandel grüne Vorzeichen aus. Auch der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich in der neuen Woche deutlich fester. An den US-Börsen ging es zum Wochenbeginn aufwärts. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Montag nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB