SMI 11’349 0.4%  SPI 14’620 0.4%  Dow 34’361 0.1%  DAX 15’451 -0.1%  Euro 1.0947 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’032 -0.1%  Gold 1’902 0.1%  Bitcoin 34’352 0.2%  Dollar 0.8974 0.2%  Öl 68.6 0.0% 
26.05.2021 19:04:00

1Password Strengthens Executive Team with New CMO

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Password, the leader in enterprise password management, today announced the appointment of Raj Sarkar as Chief Marketing Officer. Raj joins the executive team at 1Password after working closely with the organization as a board advisor for the past year.

1Password logo (PRNewsfoto/1Password)

Raj takes the post during a period of significant growth for 1Password - the company now has more than 80,000 business customers and recently launched Secrets Automation, which safeguards sensitive infrastructure secrets. In his role as CMO, Raj plans to bolster 1Password's position as a driving force in both the enterprise and consumer markets, and harness his engineering and product-led growth experience as the company expands its reach into the DevOps community.    

"1Password is at a pivotal moment in its growth trajectory and I'm looking forward to helping build the type of organization that I've always aspired to work for," said Raj Sarkar, CMO at 1Password. "I'm passionate about developing fun and creative campaigns that resonate both with businesses and consumers and using data to make informed decisions. Given challenges the world is facing, such as remote work and online privacy, there has never been a better time to be part of a company like 1Password."

The unique expertise Raj brings combines a strong engineering background with a core focus on product-led growth, which has seen him spearhead product marketing initiatives at Atlassian and Google. Raj most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at Prisma Cloud, part of Palo Alto Networks, and Head of Marketing at Atlassian, where he managed the marketing teams for Trello, Confluence and New Ventures/Solutions.

"I've truly enjoyed working closely with Raj this past year while he was on our Advisory Board, and know that he is the perfect choice to join my executive team." said Jeff Shiner, CEO of 1Password. "Raj brings with him an impressive pedigree of experience and knowledge in product led growth that will help 1Password continue to accelerate our growth among businesses and consumers."

Raj was introduced to 1Password through a relationship with Accel - who led a $200 million investment in the company in 2019. Accel were also investors in Atlassian, where Raj previously held the position of Head of Marketing.

"I've enjoyed working with Raj at a number of Accel portfolio companies, and am excited to have him at the marketing helm of 1Password." said Arun Mathew, Partner at Accel. "His knowledge and expertise in product-led growth comes to 1Password at the right time. With multiple enterprise products and features recently released, and more to come - Raj's expertise will be invaluable."

About 1Password
1Password is the leader in enterprise password management. By combining industry-leading security and award-winning design, the company provides private, secure and user-friendly password and secrets management to businesses and consumers globally. 1Password's Enterprise Password Manager is trusted by more than 80,000 business customers, including IBM, Slack, PagerDuty, WealthSimple and Gitlab. Learn more at 1Password.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1password-strengthens-executive-team-with-new-cmo-301300152.html

SOURCE 1Password

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

15:41 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
15:08 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Swatch vs. Corona - wann schlägt wieder die Stunde des Uhrenherstellers?
14:51 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Uber Technologies Inc
09:40 SMI knackt 2020er-Hoch
09:13 Marktüberblick: Gold setzt Rally fort
25.05.21 Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV
21.05.21 Lyxor: Was Investitionen in den Lyxor Green Bond ETF im Jahr 2020 bewirkt haben
14.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf General Motors, Tesla
mehr

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

Zum Start in die Pfingstwoche hat auch der SMI ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht. Welche Daten und welche Aktien den Leitindex bewegen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Richemont #Swatch

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie grün: Credit Suisse und Sanjeev Gupta in Verhandlungen um Greensill-Forderungen
Meyer Burger-Aktie gesucht: Meyer Burger baut Managementteam für Produktion und Lieferketten aus
US-Handel endet auf rotem Terrain -- SMI und DAX schliessen nach neuen Rekordhöchstständen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Relief-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Reliefs-Partner will US-Zulassung für Acer-001 im dritten Quartal beantragen
SMI beendet Handel nach neuem Allzeithoch im Plus -- DAX schliesst knapp in Rot -- Asiatische Indizes zum Handelsschluss freundlich
SNB-Präsident sieht keinen Grund für Änderung der Geldpolitik
Michael Burry & Co. pessimistisch: Tesla-Aktie bei Shortsellern am beliebtesten
SMI knackt Rekordhoch und beendet Handel im Plus
Idorsia-Aktie in Grün: Idorsia-Partner Janssen erhält EU-Zulassung für MS-Mittel Ponvory
BioNTech plant doppelten Campus für Forschung in Mainz - Aktie gefragt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit