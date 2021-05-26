1Password Strengthens Executive Team with New CMO

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Password , the leader in enterprise password management, today announced the appointment of Raj Sarkar as Chief Marketing Officer. Raj joins the executive team at 1Password after working closely with the organization as a board advisor for the past year.

Raj takes the post during a period of significant growth for 1Password - the company now has more than 80,000 business customers and recently launched Secrets Automation , which safeguards sensitive infrastructure secrets. In his role as CMO, Raj plans to bolster 1Password's position as a driving force in both the enterprise and consumer markets, and harness his engineering and product-led growth experience as the company expands its reach into the DevOps community.

"1Password is at a pivotal moment in its growth trajectory and I'm looking forward to helping build the type of organization that I've always aspired to work for," said Raj Sarkar, CMO at 1Password. "I'm passionate about developing fun and creative campaigns that resonate both with businesses and consumers and using data to make informed decisions. Given challenges the world is facing, such as remote work and online privacy, there has never been a better time to be part of a company like 1Password."

The unique expertise Raj brings combines a strong engineering background with a core focus on product-led growth, which has seen him spearhead product marketing initiatives at Atlassian and Google. Raj most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at Prisma Cloud, part of Palo Alto Networks, and Head of Marketing at Atlassian, where he managed the marketing teams for Trello, Confluence and New Ventures/Solutions.

"I've truly enjoyed working closely with Raj this past year while he was on our Advisory Board, and know that he is the perfect choice to join my executive team." said Jeff Shiner, CEO of 1Password. "Raj brings with him an impressive pedigree of experience and knowledge in product led growth that will help 1Password continue to accelerate our growth among businesses and consumers."

Raj was introduced to 1Password through a relationship with Accel - who led a $200 million investment in the company in 2019. Accel were also investors in Atlassian, where Raj previously held the position of Head of Marketing.

"I've enjoyed working with Raj at a number of Accel portfolio companies, and am excited to have him at the marketing helm of 1Password." said Arun Mathew, Partner at Accel. "His knowledge and expertise in product-led growth comes to 1Password at the right time. With multiple enterprise products and features recently released, and more to come - Raj's expertise will be invaluable."

About 1Password

1Password is the leader in enterprise password management. By combining industry-leading security and award-winning design, the company provides private, secure and user-friendly password and secrets management to businesses and consumers globally. 1Password's Enterprise Password Manager is trusted by more than 80,000 business customers, including IBM, Slack, PagerDuty, WealthSimple and Gitlab. Learn more at 1Password.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1password-strengthens-executive-team-with-new-cmo-301300152.html

SOURCE 1Password