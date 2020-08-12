1MORE Announces Fashion-Forward ColorBuds True Wireless Headphones

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1MORE, a global premium consumer audio company, today announced the launch of the ColorBuds True Wireless Headphones in Japan. Expanding their collection of fashionable headphones, the earbuds follow 1MORE's mission to deliver great looking and affordable luxury audio products. The ColorBuds use a unique full-range balanced armature for superior audio quality, along with the company's most lightweight and compact design yet.

Furthering 1MORE's aim to bring fashion and audio together in a series of headphones, the ColorBuds are the ultimate everyday earbuds for anyone needing excellent sound, convenient controls, portability and a pop of color - coming in Midnight Black, Twilight Gold, Sakura Pink or Spearmint Green.

The ColorBuds allow users to:

Experience hi-fi sound with a unique full-range balanced armature that provides less distortion across the entire sound curve, offering crisp highs and punchy bass.

Enjoy pocket-friendly, lightweight earbuds that can be taken anywhere, anytime.

Transition from the gym to the office to the beach effortlessly, fitting perfectly into every activity your lifestyle calls for.

These earbuds also pack class-leading features in a compact design. Starting with fast pairing where after initial pairing the earbuds will automatically pair to users' devices as soon as users open the case lid. Using Bluetooth 5 technology and featuring aptX and AAC allows an optimized listening experience with Android and iOS devices. Making calls with dual microphones featuring Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology to suppresses ambient noise so users' voice remains crystal clear. Topping off with fast charge technology means a charge of only 15 minutes will result in an additional 2 hours of use. Added IPX5 sweat and water resistance handles everything from the workouts to the great outdoors.

Also announced today are the 1MORE Stylish Bluetooth Pro Headphones (JNY 5,990 MSRP) which improves on the original Stylish Bluetooth headphones with better battery life, IPX5 water resistance, fast charging capabilities and magnetic clasping earpieces to form a functional and necklace-like accessory. As consumers have come to expect with 1MORE headphones, both the ColorBuds and Stylish Bluetooth Pro are expertly tuned by Grammy-award winning sound engineer, Luca Bignardi, so that listeners hear exactly what the artist intended.

ABOUT 1MORE

1MORE specializes in acoustic design and development, smart software and wearable audio products. Born with a profound mission to deliver superior quality audio at a consumer-friendly value, 1MORE has shipped 38 million headphones globally in over 25 countries in just the past 4 years. Additionally, 1MORE's products have received multiple industry and design awards including prestigious CES Innovation awards, RedDot, iF Design awards and other major industry accolades.

SOURCE 1MORE